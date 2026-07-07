Work On To Replicate Tirumala Temple In Amaravati, Andhra Govt Sets December 2027 Deadline For Completion
Decision to build Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Amaravati was finalised by TDP government before 2019 elections but work stopped after YSRCP came to power.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
Amaravati: Work is in full swing to replicate the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Amaravati. A magnificent shrine is being developed to resemble Tirumala's Srivari Divya Kshetram.
In the first phase with an allotment of Rs 140 crore, the construction already started on the outer rampart with four Rajagopurams, including the seven-storey Maharajagopuram and several mandapams. The government has set a target to complete the temple by December 2027.
In the next phase, an auditorium and a devotees' rest centre will be developed. The second phase is expected to cost around Rs 150 crore.
According to officials, tenders were called for the project and 15 percent of the work has already been completed. The stone required for the construction of the Rajagopuram, including the Maharajagopuram, is being brought from Tamil Nadu's Namakkal. For the wall, stone is being brought from Kammavaripalem near Kotappakonda in Palnadu district.
A seven-storey Maharajagopuram will be built in the eastern direction and three five-storey Rajagopurams will be built in the northern, southern, and western directions.
Constructions are underway for a Maharajagopuram that will be 120 feet high, a Kalyanotsava Mandapam, an Arjitha Seva Mandapam, a mirror Mandapam, a chariot and a vehicle mandapam. Anjaneyaswamy temple will be built opposite the Maharajagopuram, and a Pushkarini will be built outside the outer wall.
A proposal is under consideration to build a 30-foot wooden chariot, weighing 25 to 30 tons, like the one in Srinivasa Mangapuram and Tiruchanur, for the procession of the idols during the Srivari Brahmotsavams and for conducting chariot festivals and other services.
In future, an auditorium, an Annaprasada centre, a devotees' rest house, a TTD office, a guest house, some cottages, and a laddu sales centre will be constructed on the premises.
Notably, the TDP government decided to build the Srivari Temple in the capital under the auspices of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) before 2019. In the first phase, the proposal was to undertake the construction of the main temple and other buildings at an estimated cost of around Rs 150 crore. The government also allotted 25 acres between the Seed Access Road and the Krishna River embankment at Venkatapalem for the project.
The construction work of the main temple had also started. However, after the YSRCP came to power, it stopped the work and also curtailed the funds. With only Rs 36 crore, the main temple, the Dhvajastambha Mandapam, and the inner wall with a single Rajagopuram were completed. It was limited to a small temple in a village.
After the coalition government came to power, it was decided to develop the Venkateswara Swamy temple as per the previous plan.
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