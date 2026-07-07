ETV Bharat / state

Work On To Replicate Tirumala Temple In Amaravati, Andhra Govt Sets December 2027 Deadline For Completion

Amaravati: Work is in full swing to replicate the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Amaravati. A magnificent shrine is being developed to resemble Tirumala's Srivari Divya Kshetram.

In the first phase with an allotment of Rs 140 crore, the construction already started on the outer rampart with four Rajagopurams, including the seven-storey Maharajagopuram and several mandapams. The government has set a target to complete the temple by December 2027.

In the next phase, an auditorium and a devotees' rest centre will be developed. The second phase is expected to cost around Rs 150 crore.

According to officials, tenders were called for the project and 15 percent of the work has already been completed. The stone required for the construction of the Rajagopuram, including the Maharajagopuram, is being brought from Tamil Nadu's Namakkal. For the wall, stone is being brought from Kammavaripalem near Kotappakonda in Palnadu district.

A seven-storey Maharajagopuram will be built in the eastern direction and three five-storey Rajagopurams will be built in the northern, southern, and western directions.

Constructions are underway for a Maharajagopuram that will be 120 feet high, a Kalyanotsava Mandapam, an Arjitha Seva Mandapam, a mirror Mandapam, a chariot and a vehicle mandapam. Anjaneyaswamy temple will be built opposite the Maharajagopuram, and a Pushkarini will be built outside the outer wall.