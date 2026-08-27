ETV Bharat / state

Words That Saved A Life: Keralam SI Bibin Talks Man Down From Suicide On Onam Eve

Idukki: A heartfelt appeal from a police officer helped avert a potential tragedy in Keralam's Idukki district on the eve of Onam, as a man in distress abandoned his suicide attempt after a police team reached him in time and persuaded him to step back from the brink.

The incident occurred on Uthradam after the middle-aged man, reportedly distressed over a serious family dispute, locked himself inside a room and threatened to end his life. His younger daughter, alarmed by the situation, alerted the Police Control Room.

Sub-Inspector Bibin and his team rushed to the house. Looking through a window, the officers found the man with a noose around his neck.

Realising that forcibly opening the door could trigger an immediate and potentially fatal reaction, Bibin opted to establish contact with the man and speak to him calmly through the window.

“Varghese-etta, can you talk to us for just 10 minutes? You haven’t committed any crime,” the SI told him, according to the police.

Bibin then appealed to him on a personal level, telling him that he had taken charge at the station only two days earlier and asking him to treat him like a son.

“Whatever crisis your family is facing, treat me like a son. I promise I will help you resolve it. Please take off the noose, brother. We stand by you,” he told the man.