Words That Saved A Life: Keralam SI Bibin Talks Man Down From Suicide On Onam Eve
Idukki SI Bibin appealed on a personal level, telling him that he joined two days earlier and asking him to treat him like a son.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 6:08 PM IST
Idukki: A heartfelt appeal from a police officer helped avert a potential tragedy in Keralam's Idukki district on the eve of Onam, as a man in distress abandoned his suicide attempt after a police team reached him in time and persuaded him to step back from the brink.
The incident occurred on Uthradam after the middle-aged man, reportedly distressed over a serious family dispute, locked himself inside a room and threatened to end his life. His younger daughter, alarmed by the situation, alerted the Police Control Room.
Sub-Inspector Bibin and his team rushed to the house. Looking through a window, the officers found the man with a noose around his neck.
Realising that forcibly opening the door could trigger an immediate and potentially fatal reaction, Bibin opted to establish contact with the man and speak to him calmly through the window.
“Varghese-etta, can you talk to us for just 10 minutes? You haven’t committed any crime,” the SI told him, according to the police.
“Varghese-etta... Look at me, why are you crying? We are right here. Can you give us 10 minutes to talk?— Revolutionary Monk (@RevolutionMonk) August 26, 2026
Think of me as your son and untie that rope around your neck”
These words saved a life.
Sub-Inspector Bibin had joined the Idukki police station just two days prior when he… pic.twitter.com/M1SgZS7OL7
Bibin then appealed to him on a personal level, telling him that he had taken charge at the station only two days earlier and asking him to treat him like a son.
“Whatever crisis your family is facing, treat me like a son. I promise I will help you resolve it. Please take off the noose, brother. We stand by you,” he told the man.
The officer's words appeared to calm him. The man removed the noose and opened the door, allowing the police team to enter. Bibin then embraced him and assured him that his family problems would be addressed.
“Our only focus at that moment was to save his life. We spoke to him not as police officers, but as his own family members. I promised him that whatever his personal or financial issues were, we would sit down and resolve them together,” Bibin said.
Senior Idukki police officials praised the intervention as an example of people-friendly and empathetic policing, noting that the officers chose patience and communication at a moment when every second mattered.
The rescue has since drawn appreciation from the local community and on social media, particularly as it came on the eve of Onam, when families traditionally come together to celebrate the festival.
The incident offered a powerful reminder that policing is not always about authority and enforcement; at times, a few words spoken with empathy can make the difference between despair and hope.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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