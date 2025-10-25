ETV Bharat / state

Won’t Yield To BJP’s Opposition, Will Go Ahead With Tunnel Road Project: Karnataka DCM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said that he would not yield to the BJP's opposition and drop the Rs 18,000 crore tunnel road project.

Waging a scathing attack on Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for questioning the tunnel road project in the Karnataka high court through a PIL, Shivakumar said he will not drop the project at any cost, yielding to the BJP's pressure.

"I know they have filed a PIL. But I am least bothered. The project is being implemented for the benefit of Bengalureans. I will not yield to him at any point in time. Let them oppose. Criticism will die and works will remain forever," Shivakumar said.

Surya has been opposing the tunnel project, claiming that it would destroy the historical Lalbagh, the prominent lung space of Bengaluru and also claiming it helps only the rich.

"No damage will be caused to the Lalbagh as the tunnel road goes beneath. We will use just an acre of land to carry out the work. Once the project is completed, the one acre will be restored as a park," Shivakumar said.

He also sought to know why Surya and the BJP were silent on similar projects being taken up in Bombay and Delhi.

Calling Surya an empty vessel, Shivakumar questioned the former's contribution to Bengaluru as an MP. "Being an MP from the city, he has not brought one rupee from the Central Government. What is his plan of action for Bengaluru? When their government was in power, why did they not address the traffic problem? Why did they not call for tenders for garbage clearance? Why did they not widen the road? When in power, these people joined hands with the mafia and spoiled our city. But we are not like that. We are committed and we will do our work," he said.