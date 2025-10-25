Won’t Yield To BJP’s Opposition, Will Go Ahead With Tunnel Road Project: Karnataka DCM
BJP's Tejaswi Surya has been opposing the tunnel project, claiming that it would destroy the historical Lalbagh, the prominent lung space of Bengaluru.
Published : October 25, 2025 at 7:52 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said that he would not yield to the BJP's opposition and drop the Rs 18,000 crore tunnel road project.
Waging a scathing attack on Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for questioning the tunnel road project in the Karnataka high court through a PIL, Shivakumar said he will not drop the project at any cost, yielding to the BJP's pressure.
"I know they have filed a PIL. But I am least bothered. The project is being implemented for the benefit of Bengalureans. I will not yield to him at any point in time. Let them oppose. Criticism will die and works will remain forever," Shivakumar said.
Surya has been opposing the tunnel project, claiming that it would destroy the historical Lalbagh, the prominent lung space of Bengaluru and also claiming it helps only the rich.
"No damage will be caused to the Lalbagh as the tunnel road goes beneath. We will use just an acre of land to carry out the work. Once the project is completed, the one acre will be restored as a park," Shivakumar said.
He also sought to know why Surya and the BJP were silent on similar projects being taken up in Bombay and Delhi.
Calling Surya an empty vessel, Shivakumar questioned the former's contribution to Bengaluru as an MP. "Being an MP from the city, he has not brought one rupee from the Central Government. What is his plan of action for Bengaluru? When their government was in power, why did they not address the traffic problem? Why did they not call for tenders for garbage clearance? Why did they not widen the road? When in power, these people joined hands with the mafia and spoiled our city. But we are not like that. We are committed and we will do our work," he said.
Surya Appears Against The Tunnel Road Project In HC
Meanwhile, a PIL filed by actor Prakash Belawadi challenging the tunnel project came up for hearing on Saturday.
Appearing for the petitioners, Tejasvi Surya, who is also an advocate, argued that around 6.5 acres of Lalbagh land could be impacted by the project. He also cautioned that the 3,000-million-year-old Lalbagh Rock, recognized as a national geological monument, faces a serious threat due to the proposed alignment.
The PIL questions the lack of an Environmental Impact Assessment for the project, the absence of consultation with the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority, besides raising concern over the detailed project report, particularly the tunnel alignment passing beneath the historic Lalbagh Rock.
After the hearing, the bench assured that the matter would be examined in detail and directed the Additional Government Advocate to provide information regarding the proposal for tree cutting associated with the project. The court also sought inputs from the Geological Survey of India on the Environmental Impact Assessment, said a note from Surya's office.
The matter is scheduled to be heard further on October 28.