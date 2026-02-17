'Won't See Patients, Avoid Calling': Doctor Shares WhatsApp Status Before Ending Life In Rajasthan
The doctor had skipped duty on Monday, citing ill health, and did not turn up at the hospital today as well, police said.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Ajmer: A dermatologist was found dead at his residential quarter in Kekri area of Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Tuesday, police said. Police said they are treating the case as suspected suicide but have not found any suicide note from the spot.
The dermatologist, Dr Ashok Kumar Meena, was serving at the Government District Hospital, Kekri, for the last one year. On Tuesday morning, Dr Meena shared a status on WhatsApp saying, "Won't see any patients, please avoid unnecessary calls".
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Kumar Meel said he and City Police Station Officer Anil Sharma, along with a team, arrived at the doctor's residential quarter behind the hospital and found him lying unconscious in a room. "Dr Meena had skipped duty on Monday, citing ill health. On Tuesday morning, Dr Meena's cook had left after preparing breakfast for him. Prima facie, this seems to be a case of suicide. The body has been sent to the hospital mortuary for postmortem," he said.
ASP Meel said the doctor's residence has been sealed and his family has been informed. "A thorough search of the residence will be conducted. His father lives near Deoli in Rajkot. Dr Meena's last WhatsApp status was shared at 10:37 am on Tuesday and probe is underway," the ASP added.
According to the hospital management, Dr Meena had day shift on Tuesday and when he did not arrive at the hospital by the scheduled time of 2 pm, the staff, including the Principal Medical Officer, called him, but he did not answer their phone calls. Subsequently, an employee went to his residence and knocked on the door, but received no response. He then peeped through a crack in the window and saw him lying on the floor.
The employee informed the PMO and the incident was reported to police. After this, a police team entered the residence after breaking down the main door and an investigation was launched.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
