'Won't See Patients, Avoid Calling': Doctor Shares WhatsApp Status Before Ending Life In Rajasthan

Police team investigates doctor's residential quarter ( ETV Bharat )

Ajmer: A dermatologist was found dead at his residential quarter in Kekri area of Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Tuesday, police said. Police said they are treating the case as suspected suicide but have not found any suicide note from the spot. The dermatologist, Dr Ashok Kumar Meena, was serving at the Government District Hospital, Kekri, for the last one year. On Tuesday morning, Dr Meena shared a status on WhatsApp saying, "Won't see any patients, please avoid unnecessary calls". Dermatologist Dr Ashok Kumar Meena (Special Arrangement) Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Kumar Meel said he and City Police Station Officer Anil Sharma, along with a team, arrived at the doctor's residential quarter behind the hospital and found him lying unconscious in a room. "Dr Meena had skipped duty on Monday, citing ill health. On Tuesday morning, Dr Meena's cook had left after preparing breakfast for him. Prima facie, this seems to be a case of suicide. The body has been sent to the hospital mortuary for postmortem," he said.