ETV Bharat / state

Won't Evict Munambam Residents, Previous LDF Govt Responsible For Stalemate: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Monday assured that residents affected by the Munambam land dispute would not be evicted from their homes and alleged that the previous LDF government had indirectly aided efforts to create communal divisions by backing the Waqf Board's claim over the disputed land.

"We have taken a decision that these victims will not be evicted from their places. They will be protected. They will get their land. We will fight for that till the very end," Satheesan told a press conference here.

"That was our position when we were in the Opposition, and we are continuing with the same stand now," the chief minister said.

His remarks came a day after Kerala State Waqf Board chairman K S Hamza reiterated that the disputed lands, such as Munambam, were Waqf property and said it had been registered on the UMEED portal along with other Waqf assets in the state.

Satheesan alleged that the Waqf Board's decision to register the Munambam land on the UMEED portal was politically motivated and aimed at preventing the present government from resolving the issue quickly.

"They have decided that the issue should not be solved within 10 minutes. That is why the land was registered in the portal," he said, referring to his earlier claim that the issue could be resolved swiftly.

The chief minister further alleged that while ministers in the previous LDF government had publicly assured Munambam residents that they would not be evicted, the government's actions indicated otherwise.