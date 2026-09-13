ETV Bharat / state

'Won't Call Off Hunger Strike': Manoj Jarange Patil After Being Denied Permission By Mumbai Police

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have denied permission to Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil to hold a hunger strike at Azad Maidan next week.

Jarange on Saturday said he and his supporters would march to Mumbai on September 15 and hold an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan on September 19.

He had assured to comply with all terms and conditions while seeking permission for the hunger strike. However, the Azad Maidan police have rejected Jarange's request, sparking significant outrage among Maratha reservation activists. Jarange has clarified that he remains firm on his decision to stage the protest.

Senior Police Inspector Raju Bidkar of the Azad Maidan Police Station informed in a letter that permission for the indefinite hunger strike was denied because such a protest could disrupt normal life specifically in South Mumbai, affecting schools, hospitals, judiciary, public transport, and healthcare services, thereby potentially creating a serious law-and-order situation.

Police further stated that a large-scale Ganeshotsav celebrations, beginning in Mumbai from September 14, require extensive police deployment. Holding a protest amidst these crowds would raise public safety concerns, they added.

Azad Maidan police also said it lacks the capacity to accommodate 4,000 to 4,500 protesters who are scheduled to participate, as estimated by Jarange.