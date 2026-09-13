'Won't Call Off Hunger Strike': Manoj Jarange Patil After Being Denied Permission By Mumbai Police
Jarange said their lawyers will decide whether to approach the police commissioner or pursue legal avenues.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have denied permission to Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil to hold a hunger strike at Azad Maidan next week.
Jarange on Saturday said he and his supporters would march to Mumbai on September 15 and hold an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan on September 19.
He had assured to comply with all terms and conditions while seeking permission for the hunger strike. However, the Azad Maidan police have rejected Jarange's request, sparking significant outrage among Maratha reservation activists. Jarange has clarified that he remains firm on his decision to stage the protest.
Senior Police Inspector Raju Bidkar of the Azad Maidan Police Station informed in a letter that permission for the indefinite hunger strike was denied because such a protest could disrupt normal life specifically in South Mumbai, affecting schools, hospitals, judiciary, public transport, and healthcare services, thereby potentially creating a serious law-and-order situation.
Police further stated that a large-scale Ganeshotsav celebrations, beginning in Mumbai from September 14, require extensive police deployment. Holding a protest amidst these crowds would raise public safety concerns, they added.
Azad Maidan police also said it lacks the capacity to accommodate 4,000 to 4,500 protesters who are scheduled to participate, as estimated by Jarange.
The previous protest in 2024 that drew around 5,000 participants, disrupted traffic, schools, businesses, and hospital operations and a similar impact on Mumbai's daily life is anticipated this time as well. Several criminal cases were registered against some of the protesters at that time, police said.
Following denial of police permission for the hunger strike, Jarange condemned the state government saying "We abide by the Constitution. If the government tramples upon the law, the courts deliver justice. We are not bound by the government's rules, nor do we accept them."
Jarange alleged that police denied him permission out of malice. "The fact that permission is being refused even when the court has stated that every citizen has the right to protest reveals an underlying animosity," he said.
Recalling the protest held during last year's Ganeshotsav, Jarange claimed that they had conducted it peacefully and clarified that the festival will be held as scheduled this year and they too would carry out their hunger strike as planned.
"Our lawyers will begin work today. They will decide whether to approach the Police Commissioner or pursue other legal avenues. The hunger strike will not be called off," he said adding, "Police have trampled upon the law. The law cannot be applied merely for convenience. We do not accept dictatorship and hooliganism."
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