ETV Bharat / state

'Wont' Be Intimidated': Udhayanidhi Stalin Clarifies Remarks On Sanatana After BJP Criticism

Udhayanidhi said he was speaking against the practice of dividing people into 'upper castes' and 'lower castes' ( Special arrangement )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin asserted that he would not be intimidated by criticism over his remarks on Sanatana, while clarifying that his comments were directed against social inequality and caste discrimination, not religious belief or temple worship.

The clarification came after strong reactions from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to his speech during his maiden address in the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, where he stated that 'Sanatana, which divides people, must be eradicated'.

Responding to the criticism through a post on X late on Thursday, Udhayanidhi said his remarks had been misinterpreted and reiterated that his opposition was to caste-based discrimination embedded in social structures.

'"When I spoke in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, I specifically stated that 'Sanatana, which divides people, must certainly be eradicated'. Some individuals are criticising me for this. However, I am not the kind of person to be intimidated by such things,” he wrote.