'Won't Be Intimidated By Verbal Abuse For Alleging Corruption During DMK Regime': Sridhar Vembu
Vembu said DMK supporters are subjecting him to abusive and derogatory language over the remarks, but asserted that he remains undeterred by such attacks.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Chennai: Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has said he will not be intimidated by the verbal abuse directed at him for alleging corruption during the previous DMK regime in Tamil Nadu.
Vembu had alleged that large-scale corruption during the DMK's tenure in the state. His statement that a bribe was demanded during that administration to grant approval for his school, had become a topic of widespread discussion.
He has now stated that DMK supporters are subjecting him to abusive and derogatory language over the remarks, but asserted that he remains undeterred by such attacks. Vembu took to his X handle on Thursday and said, "DMK supporters are verbally abusing me for calling the DMK administration a corrupt government. They claim I am lying merely to help the TVK government".
He said, "I have been providing free education to rural students through two schools affiliated with the NIOS in the Tenkasi and Theni districts".
Vembu said, the Theni school was originally run by a retired IPS officer. "However, he was forced to close the CBSE affiliated school because the state government demanded an exorbitant amount of money to issue the No Objection Certificate (NOC). At his request, I have been running a free NIOS school on the premises. Since we lacked state government recognition, the school faced occassional pressure from the DMK administration. We attempted to secure state approval, but money was demanded for it; consequently, the matter remained stalled," he said.
The DMK ecosystem is attacking me that the school issue I reported was a lie I concocted to help the TVK government. Let me state the facts.— Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) June 25, 2026
We run two rural schools, both free NIOS schools under the Kalaivani Kalvi Maiyam umbrella, one in rural Tenkasi and the other in rural…
Vembu said, "Meanwhile, we applied to the state government for DTCP approval to construct a new building for the school in Tenkasi. Everyone knows the kind of bribes demanded for such approval during the DMK's tenure. We waited patiently for the approval, but it never came while the DMK was in power. However, after the TVK government assumed office, the approval was granted automatically, and officials confirmed that no payment was required. I express my gratitude to the TVK government for this".
Vembu said, "If they think I will yield to their vile personal attacks—labeling me a Brahmin, a TVK stooge, or a 'Sanghi'—they are mistaken; that will never happen. Unlike dynastic elites like you, I grew up with nothing. I studied in Tamil-medium schools. I know what it means to live with nothing. I will not be intimidated by their attacks. I am unafraid of death, why would I be afraid of the mere DMK?"
Our rural school Kalaivani Kalvi Maiyam, which provides completely free education to rural children, faced delays getting approvals from the previous government. Of course, significant money was demanded and we were told that was the only way, even if it is a completely free…— Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) June 24, 2026
He said, "Furthermore, if they have even a shred of conscience, they could return the money they looted. Only then can they speak about me."
In a post on Wednesday, Vembu had mentioned that the previous DMK government had demanded a bribe to grant approval for his 'Kalaivani Educational Centre'—a school providing free education to rural students—whereas approval was granted swiftly after the TVK government assumed office. He also expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Vijay for this.
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