ETV Bharat / state

'Won't Be Intimidated By Verbal Abuse For Alleging Corruption During DMK Regime': Sridhar Vembu

Chennai: Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has said he will not be intimidated by the verbal abuse directed at him for alleging corruption during the previous DMK regime in Tamil Nadu.

Vembu had alleged that large-scale corruption during the DMK's tenure in the state. His statement that a bribe was demanded during that administration to grant approval for his school, had become a topic of widespread discussion.

He has now stated that DMK supporters are subjecting him to abusive and derogatory language over the remarks, but asserted that he remains undeterred by such attacks. Vembu took to his X handle on Thursday and said, "DMK supporters are verbally abusing me for calling the DMK administration a corrupt government. They claim I am lying merely to help the TVK government".

He said, "I have been providing free education to rural students through two schools affiliated with the NIOS in the Tenkasi and Theni districts".

Vembu said, the Theni school was originally run by a retired IPS officer. "However, he was forced to close the CBSE affiliated school because the state government demanded an exorbitant amount of money to issue the No Objection Certificate (NOC). At his request, I have been running a free NIOS school on the premises. Since we lacked state government recognition, the school faced occassional pressure from the DMK administration. We attempted to secure state approval, but money was demanded for it; consequently, the matter remained stalled," he said.