Won't Allow Even a Single Brick At Mekedatu, Rahul Gandhi Need Not Intervene: Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil
Two resolutions were passed congratulating Manickam Tagore on his appointment as TNCC chief and extending greetings to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 10:33 PM IST
Chennai: Congress MP from Tiruvallur, Sasikanth Senthil, on Thursday said that the party would not allow even a single brick to be laid for the proposed Mekedatu Dam project and there was no need for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to intervene in the issue.
Senthil made the remarks after attending the first meeting of district leaders convened under the leadership of newly appointed Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee (TNPCC) president Manickam Tagore at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan, the Tamil Nadu Congress headquarters here.
The meeting, chaired by Congress Legislature Party leader and Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister R. Rajendran, was attended by 74 leaders from the party's 77 organisational districts. Discussions focused on the party's future development plans, organisational strategy and preparations for local body elections.
Two resolutions were passed congratulating Manickam Tagore on his appointment as TNCC chief and extending greetings to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.
Speaking to reporters, Senthil reiterated the Tamil Nadu Congress's opposition to the Mekedatu project. "Our position is very clear. We will not allow even a single brick to be laid for the Mekedatu dam under any circumstances. We will raise our voice for the rights of our respective states, and there is no need for Rahul Gandhi to intervene in this matter," he said.
The Government of Karnataka has been pursuing the construction of a new dam across the Cauvery River at Mekedatu, which has been strongly opposed by all major political parties in Tamil Nadu.
Senthil also criticised the Centre's proposed replacement for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), saying the Union government had completely destroyed the 100-day employment scheme and introduced a new programme that would place an additional financial burden of over Rs 5,000 crore on states.
"Several parties, including the Congress, have condemned the changes introduced under the new scheme. Chief Minister Vijay has also pointed out its inconsistencies to the Centre, and the Congress will continue to oppose it," he said.
He also hit out at the All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), saying the party had weakened itself after aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
"The people of Tamil Nadu do not accept the BJP's ideology. The BJP's strategy across states is to weaken and eventually destroy its allies and emerge as the dominant force," he alleged.
On the rise of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Senthil said the people of Tamil Nadu had welcomed the party over the last two years and that some AIADMK leaders had moved to the TVK because they saw no political future in their former party.
"It is natural for leaders of a fractured party to move in different directions," he said.
Responding to allegations that the DMK had attempted to poach TVK MLAs, Senthil said, "Using money or pressure to influence political decisions is a crime. However, we entered this alliance after making a very clear decision, and our stand remains unchanged. We will continue our anti-BJP activities."
Read More: