ETV Bharat / state

Won't Allow Even a Single Brick At Mekedatu, Rahul Gandhi Need Not Intervene: Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil

Chennai: Congress MP from Tiruvallur, Sasikanth Senthil, on Thursday said that the party would not allow even a single brick to be laid for the proposed Mekedatu Dam project and there was no need for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to intervene in the issue.

Senthil made the remarks after attending the first meeting of district leaders convened under the leadership of newly appointed Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee (TNPCC) president Manickam Tagore at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan, the Tamil Nadu Congress headquarters here.

The meeting, chaired by Congress Legislature Party leader and Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister R. Rajendran, was attended by 74 leaders from the party's 77 organisational districts. Discussions focused on the party's future development plans, organisational strategy and preparations for local body elections.

Two resolutions were passed congratulating Manickam Tagore on his appointment as TNCC chief and extending greetings to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.

Speaking to reporters, Senthil reiterated the Tamil Nadu Congress's opposition to the Mekedatu project. "Our position is very clear. We will not allow even a single brick to be laid for the Mekedatu dam under any circumstances. We will raise our voice for the rights of our respective states, and there is no need for Rahul Gandhi to intervene in this matter," he said.

The Government of Karnataka has been pursuing the construction of a new dam across the Cauvery River at Mekedatu, which has been strongly opposed by all major political parties in Tamil Nadu.

Senthil also criticised the Centre's proposed replacement for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), saying the Union government had completely destroyed the 100-day employment scheme and introduced a new programme that would place an additional financial burden of over Rs 5,000 crore on states.