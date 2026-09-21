Wonder Kid: 13-Month-Old Mangaluru Toddler Climbs 40 Stairs In 160 Seconds, Enters International Book Of Records
Charvik D Shetty's parents spotted his talent when they saw him attempting to climb stairs when he was just eight months old.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Mangaluru: At an age when toddlers just learn to walk, a boy from Mangaluru has set a global record for climbing stairs at an age of just 13 months.
Charvik D Shetty has climbed 40 stairs independently in a mere 2 minutes and 40 seconds, earning the title of "Super Talented Kid" in the "International Book of Records" for an exceptional balance, coordination and motor development at such an early age.
Mangaluru-based couple Deepak Shetty and Vinutha Shetty said they spotted their son's agile movements when he was just eight months old. Born on April 27, 2025, Charvik would crawl towards the stairs during meal times, attempting to reach the higher floor by climbing the stairs. Initially, his parents feared he might fall and get hurt. However, noticing his enthusiasm and interest, his mother, Vinutha Shetty, decided to encourage him.
Vinutha said, "I used to follow achievements recognised by organisations like the International Book of Records and Kalam Records on social media. When I noticed Charvik climbing stairs with ease, we decided to showcase his ability to the world. My husband also fully supported the idea. By the time he was one-year-old, we recorded a video of him independently climbing the stairs from the first floor to the terrace without any support and submitted it to the organisation."
At an age of one year and one month, Charvik climbed a total of 40 consecutive stairs from the ground floor to the terrace in just 2 minutes and 40 seconds without any physical assistance. After verifying the video evidence and documentation, the prestigious 'International Book of Records' officially recognised this achievement on June 22, 2026.
Commending Charvik's exceptional physical prowess, the organisation honoured him with the 'Super Talented Kid' award, a medal, and a 'One in a Million' certificate.
The toddler's father, Deepak Shetty, said, "His physical agility gave us confidence to encourage him to pursue this endeavour. The fact that his abilities have earned an international recognition, a medal, and a certificate is a moment of immense pride for our entire family."
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