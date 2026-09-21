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Wonder Kid: 13-Month-Old Mangaluru Toddler Climbs 40 Stairs In 160 Seconds, Enters International Book Of Records

Mangaluru: At an age when toddlers just learn to walk, a boy from Mangaluru has set a global record for climbing stairs at an age of just 13 months.

Charvik D Shetty has climbed 40 stairs independently in a mere 2 minutes and 40 seconds, earning the title of "Super Talented Kid" in the "International Book of Records" for an exceptional balance, coordination and motor development at such an early age.

Mangaluru-based couple Deepak Shetty and Vinutha Shetty said they spotted their son's agile movements when he was just eight months old. Born on April 27, 2025, Charvik would crawl towards the stairs during meal times, attempting to reach the higher floor by climbing the stairs. Initially, his parents feared he might fall and get hurt. However, noticing his enthusiasm and interest, his mother, Vinutha Shetty, decided to encourage him.