ETV Bharat / state

‘Won Another Major Battle For State’: Himachal CM Sukhu On SC Decision Regarding BBMB Arrears

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that the Congress-led government has won another major battle for the state after the apex court ruled in favour of Himachal Pradesh in a case concerning arrears owed by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

“During the tenure of the Congress government, not only has the issue of BBMB arrears been resolved, but the interests of Himachal have also been safeguarded regarding the Wildflower Hall property and the Kishau Dam project,” said Sukhu.

Himachal Pradesh will now receive 55,000 million units of electricity from the BBMB. The Supreme Court has approved a non-cash settlement framework, meaning the BBMB will discharge the arrears owed to Himachal in the form of electricity.

The BBMB will provide this electricity to Himachal over a period of 20 years. Even if the Himachal government were to sell this electricity at a rate of six rupees per unit, it would generate an annual revenue of Rs 500 crore. This effectively resolves a deadlock that had persisted for nearly 15 years.

During the proceedings, Punjab had requested a 30-year time frame for the settlement of these electricity arrears while Himachal had sought a 10-year period. The Attorney General proposed a 15-year timeline. However, the Supreme Court set the duration at 20 years. As a result, Punjab and Haryana will provide the electricity owed to Himachal as arrears — totalling 11,973 million units — from BBMB projects over the next two decades.

The Supreme Court had previously ruled in favour of Himachal Pradesh regarding the BBMB arrears in 2011. However, the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana had failed to grant Himachal its due. Following a prolonged legal battle, the verdict in favour of Himachal Pradesh has finally been implemented.