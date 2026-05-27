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Women's Health Day 2026: 'Caring For Own Health Not Luxury, But Necessity', Says KIMS Cuddles Gynaecologist

Secunderabad: Ahead of the Women’s Health Day on May 28, doctors at KIMS Cuddles in Secunderabad stressed on the need to raise awareness about women’s health, encourage early detection of diseases, and improve access to quality healthcare services. A healthy woman is the cornerstone of a healthy family and, ultimately, a healthy society, they said.

"In today’s fast-paced world, women are balancing multiple roles as professionals, entrepreneurs, caregivers, and community leaders. Despite shouldering significant responsibilities both at home and at workplace, many women tend to neglect their own health. Physical symptoms are often dismissed as minor concerns, but delays in seeking medical attention can lead to the progression of preventable health conditions," said Dr Vasundhara Cheepurupalli, senior consultant gynaecologist, Robotic & Laparoscopic Surgeon, Cosmetic Gynaecologist & Obstetrician, KIMS Cuddles.

Importance Of Regular Health Screenings

According to Dr Cheepurupalli, some common health problems among women include anaemia, thyroid disorders, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), uterine disorders, breast cancer, and cervical cancer. She said that menstrual irregularities, excessive bleeding, pelvic pain, and other reproductive health concerns should never be ignored as they may indicate underlying medical conditions that require timely evaluation and treatment.

Dr Cheepurupalli advised women above 40 years to undergo annual health checkups like blood pressure monitoring, blood sugar testing, thyroid function assessments, breast examinations, and cervical cancer screening through Pap smear tests. "Preventive healthcare plays a crucial role in maintaining long-term well-being and early diagnosis significantly improves treatment outcomes, preventing complications associated with chronic illnesses," she added.