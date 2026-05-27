Women's Health Day 2026: 'Caring For Own Health Not Luxury, But Necessity', Says KIMS Cuddles Gynaecologist
Dr Vasundhara Cheepurupalli of KIMS Cuddles advises women to prioritise regular health check-ups, adopt healthy lifestyle practices, and seek timely medical care.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Secunderabad: Ahead of the Women’s Health Day on May 28, doctors at KIMS Cuddles in Secunderabad stressed on the need to raise awareness about women’s health, encourage early detection of diseases, and improve access to quality healthcare services. A healthy woman is the cornerstone of a healthy family and, ultimately, a healthy society, they said.
"In today’s fast-paced world, women are balancing multiple roles as professionals, entrepreneurs, caregivers, and community leaders. Despite shouldering significant responsibilities both at home and at workplace, many women tend to neglect their own health. Physical symptoms are often dismissed as minor concerns, but delays in seeking medical attention can lead to the progression of preventable health conditions," said Dr Vasundhara Cheepurupalli, senior consultant gynaecologist, Robotic & Laparoscopic Surgeon, Cosmetic Gynaecologist & Obstetrician, KIMS Cuddles.
Importance Of Regular Health Screenings
According to Dr Cheepurupalli, some common health problems among women include anaemia, thyroid disorders, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), uterine disorders, breast cancer, and cervical cancer. She said that menstrual irregularities, excessive bleeding, pelvic pain, and other reproductive health concerns should never be ignored as they may indicate underlying medical conditions that require timely evaluation and treatment.
Dr Cheepurupalli advised women above 40 years to undergo annual health checkups like blood pressure monitoring, blood sugar testing, thyroid function assessments, breast examinations, and cervical cancer screening through Pap smear tests. "Preventive healthcare plays a crucial role in maintaining long-term well-being and early diagnosis significantly improves treatment outcomes, preventing complications associated with chronic illnesses," she added.
Stressing on prioritising mental health, Dr Cheepurupalli said women’s health extends beyond physical well-being. "In an era marked by increasing personal and professional demands, mental health deserves equal attention. Stress, anxiety, and depression are becoming increasingly common among women due to family responsibilities, workplace pressures, and social expectations. Adequate rest, emotional support from family members, and professional counselling when needed can help women maintain better mental and emotional health," she said.
Balanced Diet, Physical Activity, Adequate Sleep For Good Health
She advised women to have a balanced diet, regular physical activity, sufficient sleep, and avoid tobacco and alcohol for maintaining good health. Women should ensure adequate intake of iron-rich foods, green leafy vegetables, fruits, dairy products, and proteins, she said. Engaging in at least 30 minutes of physical activity, such as walking, yoga, or exercise, every day can significantly improve overall health and reduce the risk of lifestyle-related diseases, she added.
Despite growing awareness, many women still hesitate to discuss health concerns openly or seek medical help promptly. Greater awareness, education, and access to healthcare can help overcome these barriers and ensure early intervention when health problems arise, Dr Cheepurupalli said.
As we observe Women’s Health Day, it is important to remind every woman that caring for her own health is not a luxury but a necessity. By prioritising regular health check-ups, adopting healthy lifestyle practices, and seeking timely medical care, women can safeguard their well-being and continue to play their invaluable role in strengthening families and communities. When women are healthy, families thrive, societies prosper, and nations progress, Dr Cheepurupalli said.
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