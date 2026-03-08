ETV Bharat / state

Women's Day 2026: All-Women Staff Handle Operations In Two Mumbai Metro Stations

The control room of one of the stations decorated for International Women's Day ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The Marol Naka and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus metro stations in Mumbai was completely manned by women staff on Sunday.

As part of an initiative of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) on International Women's Day, the two stations on Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) were decorated with women taking the lead in managing operations and taking care of security.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation said the initiative was implemented to send out a message that women play a vital role in the urban transport sector. Various responsibilities such as station control, ticketing, passenger assistance, security arrangements, maintenance assistance and housekeeping were entrusted to women in the daily operations of both the stations.