Women's Day 2026: All-Women Staff Handle Operations In Two Mumbai Metro Stations

The women staff took care of all aspects of services including security at Marol Naka and CST metro stations.

The Marol Naka and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus metro stations in Mumbai was completely manned by women staff on Sunday.
The control room of one of the stations decorated for International Women's Day (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 8, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST

As part of an initiative of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) on International Women's Day, the two stations on Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) were decorated with women taking the lead in managing operations and taking care of security.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation said the initiative was implemented to send out a message that women play a vital role in the urban transport sector. Various responsibilities such as station control, ticketing, passenger assistance, security arrangements, maintenance assistance and housekeeping were entrusted to women in the daily operations of both the stations.

Female security personnel at one of the stations (ETV Bharat)

A total of 85 women employees handled the operations at the stations in various shifts throughout the day. The passengers appreciated the women staff's skillful handling of the stations' operations.

The initiative was widely appreciated by various sections of the society. As many as 27 women train operators (metro pilots) are engaged in the Aqua Line. As many as 1,388 women employees work at various levels in the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation. This includes office staff as well as those working in operations, ticketing, housekeeping and security services.

Mansi Patil, Station Controller of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Metro Station, said, "We are very happy with the responsibility given to us. We are grateful to the administration for giving us this opportunity."

