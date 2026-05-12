ETV Bharat / state

Women's Association Condemns Trafficking Of Mizo Women

Aizawl: Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP), the apex women's association in the state, on Tuesday strongly condemned the alleged trafficking and exploitation of women of Mizoram under the guise of employment outside the state.

The organisation in a statement said that Lalnunsiami (30), a resident of New Diakkawn in Kolasib, and Mohammad (31) of Uttar Pradesh, who allegedly posed as her husband and owned the spa, were arrested in connection with the case by the Mizoram police in coordination with the Uttarakhand police on May 5.

Describing the alleged exploitation of fellow Mizo women as "highly condemnable", MHIP asserted that it would continue to pursue the matter to ensure the accused receive stringent punishment under the law.

The women's association also urged young women seeking employment outside Mizoram to remain cautious and appealed to parents to stay informed about their children's workplaces and movements.

Calling for collective vigilance, MHIP appealed to the public, local communities, and churches to work together in safeguarding Mizo women from trafficking and exploitation networks.

Mizoram police and officials from the state Women and Child Development department, in coordination with Uttarakhand police, have recently rescued five Mizo women, including two minors, from an alleged sex trafficking racket operating under the guise of a spa business in Rudrapur in Uttarakhand.

Six people, including the alleged mastermind and spa owner, have been arrested in connection with the case, Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) H. Ramthlengliana had said in a statement earlier.

He had said that the alleged sex trafficking racket surfaced when a survivor escaped their captors and filed an FIR at the All Women Police Station in Aizawl on May 1.

The complainant alleged that she and her friend were lured to work at Beauty Queen Salon and Spa at Rudrapur in Uttarakhand with the promise of legitimate employment and a monthly salary of Rs 20,000.

She said that they travelled to Uttarakhand in October last year after the spa owner arranged and financed their journey.