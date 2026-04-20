Women Will Teach Trainamool A Lesson: Rajnath In Birbhum
He said that an atmosphere of fear and terror has prevailed throughout the state over the past 15 years, and change is imperative this time.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
Nanur: Taking a dig at the Opposition, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the Women's Reservation (Amendment) Bill is bound to be passed and women will teach a lesson to the Trinamool.
"Our Prime Minister intends to provide 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state legislative assemblies. Whether today or tomorrow, this is bound to happen. The Trinamool Congress, Congress, Samajwadi Party, and DMK — all have collectively opposed this move. Therefore, the women themselves will teach the Trinamool a lesson in this election," he told reporters ahead of a roadshow in Birbhum's Nanur in support of BJP candidate Khokon Das for the assembly election.
Sing said he has realised after participating in various programmes across Bengal that the people want a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Bengal this time.
"We will form the government with an absolute majority. Over the past 15 years, an atmosphere of fear and terror has prevailed throughout the state. The people of Bengal have given the Trinamool government 15 years, which is by no means insufficient for development," he said.
Addressing a Public Meeting in Sainthia Assembly Constituency, West Bengal. https://t.co/cO0qQoTn3X— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 20, 2026
The minister said many states have carried out significant developmental work in the last five to eight years. "Bengal used to contribute 10% to the national economy, which has dropped to below 5%. This time, change is imperative," he added.
"There was enough scope for the state government to carry out development activities. At one point in time, there were investors to invest in West Bengal. But you have seen what the hooligans have done in the state. BJP is determined to end this rule of hooligans in the state if it comes to power. No one can deny the manner in which corruption in West Bengal had become rampant during the 15 years of the Trinamool Congress regime," he said further.
Singh also gave a latent caution of grave consequences for the hooligans if the BJP is voted into power. "The common people will now have to decide whether they want this reign of fear and terror to continue or whether they want relief from this. If you bring the BJP to power in the state, the hooligans will either go up or will be behind bars," he added.
On 'Operation Sindoor', launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack last year, he said it stands as our greatest success. "For this, I salute the brave warriors of the Indian Army," he added.
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