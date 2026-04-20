ETV Bharat / state

Women Will Teach Trainamool A Lesson: Rajnath In Birbhum

Nanur: Taking a dig at the Opposition, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the Women's Reservation (Amendment) Bill is bound to be passed and women will teach a lesson to the Trinamool.

"Our Prime Minister intends to provide 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state legislative assemblies. Whether today or tomorrow, this is bound to happen. The Trinamool Congress, Congress, Samajwadi Party, and DMK — all have collectively opposed this move. Therefore, the women themselves will teach the Trinamool a lesson in this election," he told reporters ahead of a roadshow in Birbhum's Nanur in support of BJP candidate Khokon Das for the assembly election.

Sing said he has realised after participating in various programmes across Bengal that the people want a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Bengal this time.

"We will form the government with an absolute majority. Over the past 15 years, an atmosphere of fear and terror has prevailed throughout the state. The people of Bengal have given the Trinamool government 15 years, which is by no means insufficient for development," he said.