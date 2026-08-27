ETV Bharat / state

Bihar To Get Dedicated Women Only University, Announces Chief Minister Samrta Choudhary

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced the women only university while launching the 'Prosperous Women Prosperous Bihar' in Patna on Thursday. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Bihar will soon have a dedicated university exclusively run by women, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced on Thursday, outlining another major initiative aimed at expanding opportunities and participation of women in the state.

Samrat Choudhary made the announcement while launching the 'Prosperous Women–Prosperous Bihar' campaign at Bapu Auditorium in Patna.

The proposed university, he said, would have women at every level — from students and teaching staff to administrative officers and the Vice-Chancellor.

“We have decided to build a new university from the bottom to the top, from students to professors and staff to the Vice-Chancellor, which will be run only by women. Only women will be officers. From readers to VCs, there will be women. So that the road to prosperity of Bihar can be opened,” Choudhary said.

‘21 Years Of Continuous Work For Women’

The Chief Minister also highlighted the initiatives taken for women's empowerment in Bihar over the past two decades, tracing the beginning of the process to the government's efforts after 2005.

He recalled the launch of Jeevika in 2005-06, saying the programme had since emerged as a major force in transforming the state's rural economy and empowering women.

“Today we are proud that the campaign started in 2005-06 and was named Jeevika. Today I am happy to say that only Jeevika sisters have worked to provide a complete market of Rs 1.46 lakh crore in the entire economy of Bihar,” he said.

Samrat Choudhary credited former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, former Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and other leaders for envisioning the transformation of Bihar's women through economic and social initiatives.