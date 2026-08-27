Bihar To Get Dedicated Women Only University, Announces Chief Minister Samrta Choudhary
The proposed university, CM said, would have women at every level, from students and teaching staff to administrative officers and the Vice-Chancellor, reports Avinash Kumar.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Patna: Bihar will soon have a dedicated university exclusively run by women, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced on Thursday, outlining another major initiative aimed at expanding opportunities and participation of women in the state.
Samrat Choudhary made the announcement while launching the 'Prosperous Women–Prosperous Bihar' campaign at Bapu Auditorium in Patna.
The proposed university, he said, would have women at every level — from students and teaching staff to administrative officers and the Vice-Chancellor.
“We have decided to build a new university from the bottom to the top, from students to professors and staff to the Vice-Chancellor, which will be run only by women. Only women will be officers. From readers to VCs, there will be women. So that the road to prosperity of Bihar can be opened,” Choudhary said.
‘21 Years Of Continuous Work For Women’
The Chief Minister also highlighted the initiatives taken for women's empowerment in Bihar over the past two decades, tracing the beginning of the process to the government's efforts after 2005.
He recalled the launch of Jeevika in 2005-06, saying the programme had since emerged as a major force in transforming the state's rural economy and empowering women.
“Today we are proud that the campaign started in 2005-06 and was named Jeevika. Today I am happy to say that only Jeevika sisters have worked to provide a complete market of Rs 1.46 lakh crore in the entire economy of Bihar,” he said.
Samrat Choudhary credited former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, former Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and other leaders for envisioning the transformation of Bihar's women through economic and social initiatives.
‘The Situation Has Completely Changed’
The Chief Minister said women's growing confidence has a direct impact on families and, ultimately, on the state.
He contrasted the situation before 2005 with the changes witnessed since then, claiming that women earlier had little participation in Bihar's industrial and economic activities.
“Before 2005, women in Bihar were not involved in industry and women had nothing to do with the economy in Bihar. Now the situation has completely changed,” he said.
According to the chief minister, women are now advancing across sectors and have become increasingly visible in public life.
“Today, women are advancing in every field. They don't hesitate to go out even at 12 o'clock in the night. Bihar has more women policemen than any other state in the country. This situation makes Bihar proud,” he said.
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