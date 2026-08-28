ETV Bharat / state

Women Travelling To Tie Rakhis To Brothers Among 35 People Injured In Himachal Road Accident

Kullu: Women travelling to tie Rakhis to brothers were among 35 people injured in a bus accident on the Bhekli-Byasar road near Kullu district headquarters in Himachal Pradesh.

The accident on the day of Raksha Bandhan occurred when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus crashed into a hillside after its brakes failed. The mishap occurred around 12 PM on Friday when the vehicle was moving from Byasar towards Kullu.

The bus collided with the hillside, but the driver managed to save it from plunging into a gorge and avoided fatalities. The accident site is near a steep cliff, and the passengers feared loss of life had the vehicle not been brought to a halt. Many women were travelling to tie Rakhis to their brothers while others were returning home.

According to passengers, there were over 60 people on board the bus, of whom around 35 persons were taken to Dhalpur Hospital for treatment. The condition of most of the people is reported to be stable, while the driver sustained chest injuries and is undergoing treatment.