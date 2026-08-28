Women Travelling To Tie Rakhis To Brothers Among 35 People Injured In Himachal Road Accident
Bus met with the accident in Kullu, but the fatalities were avoided as the driver managed to prevent it from plunging into the gorge.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
Kullu: Women travelling to tie Rakhis to brothers were among 35 people injured in a bus accident on the Bhekli-Byasar road near Kullu district headquarters in Himachal Pradesh.
The accident on the day of Raksha Bandhan occurred when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus crashed into a hillside after its brakes failed. The mishap occurred around 12 PM on Friday when the vehicle was moving from Byasar towards Kullu.
The bus collided with the hillside, but the driver managed to save it from plunging into a gorge and avoided fatalities. The accident site is near a steep cliff, and the passengers feared loss of life had the vehicle not been brought to a halt. Many women were travelling to tie Rakhis to their brothers while others were returning home.
According to passengers, there were over 60 people on board the bus, of whom around 35 persons were taken to Dhalpur Hospital for treatment. The condition of most of the people is reported to be stable, while the driver sustained chest injuries and is undergoing treatment.
After receiving news of the incident, a Kullu police team visited the hospital and is carrying out an investigation into the cause of the accident.
Chaos ensued at the accident site while locals assisted the officials with relief and rescue efforts and transported injured persons to hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile, relatives of the passengers visited the hospital to inquire about the condition of the injured. ADM Surjit Rathore, who is holding the additional charge of District Collector Kullu, said that after receiving information about the accident, police and officials from local administration immediately reached the spot. " The cause of the accident is being investigated. Currently, the police team is engaged in probing the matter."
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