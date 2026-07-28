ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt Okays Lakshmi Yojana, Eligible Women To Get Rs 2,500 Monthly Through Direct Benefit Transfer

New Delhi: The Delhi cabinet on Tuesday granted approval to Lakshmi Yojana scheme, paving the way for eligible women to receive Rs 2,500 monthly assistance through direct benefit transfer.

Registration for this scheme will open on August 1, with the government looking to release the first instalment on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 28.

Last month, the government renamed the 'Mahila Samriddhi Yojana' as 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana.' A key feature of this new scheme is that the Rs 2,500 will be deposited directly into the eligible women's bank accounts each month.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the government would launch a dedicated portal for the scheme stating that the Delhi government will provide financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month to eligible women. Though this was BJP’s election promise, it took 18 months for the scheme to get approval.