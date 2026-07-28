Delhi Govt Okays Lakshmi Yojana, Eligible Women To Get Rs 2,500 Monthly Through Direct Benefit Transfer
Registration begins on August 1 while the first instalment is likely to be released on Raksha Bandhan
Published : July 28, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi cabinet on Tuesday granted approval to Lakshmi Yojana scheme, paving the way for eligible women to receive Rs 2,500 monthly assistance through direct benefit transfer.
Registration for this scheme will open on August 1, with the government looking to release the first instalment on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 28.
Last month, the government renamed the 'Mahila Samriddhi Yojana' as 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana.' A key feature of this new scheme is that the Rs 2,500 will be deposited directly into the eligible women's bank accounts each month.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the government would launch a dedicated portal for the scheme stating that the Delhi government will provide financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month to eligible women. Though this was BJP’s election promise, it took 18 months for the scheme to get approval.
CM Gupta said that the primary objective is to uplift the standard of living for women from low and middle-income families and to make them self-reliant. This monthly assistance is expected to help women meet daily needs. Women aged between 21 and 60 years will be eligible to apply. However, the Delhi government has set three mandatory conditions that applicants must meet.
Applicants must have no prior criminal record and the scheme is only meant for permanent residents of Delhi. Also, the applicants must have lived in Delhi for at least 10 years and need to provide proof of residence along with other government documents. The government has also also set an income limit prioritising women from economically weaker sections.
Officials have said that the total annual income of the applicant's family must not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh and this condition would ensure that the scheme's benefits reach the needy families. To prevent fraud, the application process will be fully digitized and linked to Aadhaar, enabling proper verification for release of money.
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