ETV Bharat / state

Women To Get Rs 1,000 In Punjab, Cabinet Clears New Scheme

Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet approved the 'Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna', under which women will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000.

Those belonging to the Scheduled Castes will get Rs 1,500 a month under the scheme. The scheme will benefit more than 97 per cent of women in Punjab, an official statement said. The decisions were taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The scheme was a key poll promise of the ruling AAP in the run-up to the 2022 Punjab elections, which has been launched now, a year before the state goes to the polls again.

Under the scheme, women aged 18 years or more, who are registered as voters in the state with a valid Aadhaar card reflecting Punjab residency and a valid Voter ID issued by the Election Commission, shall be eligible as beneficiaries.

Addressing an event in Fatehgarh Sahib on Saturday, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had said, "With this scheme, we have fulfilled all our guarantees (promises made at the time of 2022 Punjab polls).”

The statement quoting the chief minister's office (CMO) said the scheme will have a “monumental effect” on the upliftment of women by empowering them to become independent. “It will give them choice and, clubbed with financial literacy, it will promote savings, thrift and investment, enabling dignity in fulfilling their small desires," the statement said.

The scheme has been designed as a direct benefit transfer (DBT) initiative, under which the financial assistance will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

There is no restriction on the number of eligible women in a family who may avail the benefits under the scheme, and the existing social security pensioners will also continue to receive its full financial benefits in addition to their pensions, it said.

“Punjab has already made considerable progress in social welfare and human development indicators; however, a large number of women across the state, particularly those belonging to economically vulnerable households, continue to lack independent financial security.

“Strengthening women's financial autonomy is essential for improving household welfare, promoting gender equity, and enhancing women's participation in social and economic decision-making," the statement said.

Highlighting the scale of the initiative, it said, "The scheme is expected to benefit more than 97 per cent of women, making it one of the most comprehensive women-centric social protection initiatives in the country.” To ensure effective last-mile delivery, the government will undertake outreach and enrolment efforts, including mobilisation of support to assist women in completing documentation, activating bank accounts and ensuring seamless registration, particularly in the rural and underserved areas, it said.

According to the statement, Rs 9,300 crore has already been sanctioned in the Budget for the financial year 2026-27, and, given the scale and outreach of the scheme, it is expected to become one of the largest women-centric social welfare initiatives undertaken by the Punjab government.