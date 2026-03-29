Women To Get Rs 1,000 In Punjab, Cabinet Clears New Scheme
The cabinet also approved proposal to convert industrial plots mortgaged with banks or financial institutions to freehold.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 10:48 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet approved the 'Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna', under which women will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000.
Those belonging to the Scheduled Castes will get Rs 1,500 a month under the scheme. The scheme will benefit more than 97 per cent of women in Punjab, an official statement said. The decisions were taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
The scheme was a key poll promise of the ruling AAP in the run-up to the 2022 Punjab elections, which has been launched now, a year before the state goes to the polls again.
Under the scheme, women aged 18 years or more, who are registered as voters in the state with a valid Aadhaar card reflecting Punjab residency and a valid Voter ID issued by the Election Commission, shall be eligible as beneficiaries.
Addressing an event in Fatehgarh Sahib on Saturday, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had said, "With this scheme, we have fulfilled all our guarantees (promises made at the time of 2022 Punjab polls).”
The statement quoting the chief minister's office (CMO) said the scheme will have a “monumental effect” on the upliftment of women by empowering them to become independent. “It will give them choice and, clubbed with financial literacy, it will promote savings, thrift and investment, enabling dignity in fulfilling their small desires," the statement said.
The scheme has been designed as a direct benefit transfer (DBT) initiative, under which the financial assistance will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.
There is no restriction on the number of eligible women in a family who may avail the benefits under the scheme, and the existing social security pensioners will also continue to receive its full financial benefits in addition to their pensions, it said.
“Punjab has already made considerable progress in social welfare and human development indicators; however, a large number of women across the state, particularly those belonging to economically vulnerable households, continue to lack independent financial security.
“Strengthening women's financial autonomy is essential for improving household welfare, promoting gender equity, and enhancing women's participation in social and economic decision-making," the statement said.
Highlighting the scale of the initiative, it said, "The scheme is expected to benefit more than 97 per cent of women, making it one of the most comprehensive women-centric social protection initiatives in the country.” To ensure effective last-mile delivery, the government will undertake outreach and enrolment efforts, including mobilisation of support to assist women in completing documentation, activating bank accounts and ensuring seamless registration, particularly in the rural and underserved areas, it said.
According to the statement, Rs 9,300 crore has already been sanctioned in the Budget for the financial year 2026-27, and, given the scale and outreach of the scheme, it is expected to become one of the largest women-centric social welfare initiatives undertaken by the Punjab government.
Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had announced the scheme in his Budget speech in the Assembly on March 8. The Cabinet also gave its consent to amendments in the policy for the conversion of leasehold industrial plots/sheds to freehold.
Now, industrial plots mortgaged with banks or financial institutions shall be eligible for conversion to freehold, subject to the submission of a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the concerned bank and compliance with the prescribed safeguards.
A conversion fee of 5 per cent shall be applicable where the current title documents do not contain any clause relating to unearned increase, irrespective of its presence in earlier title documents.
The Cabinet also gave its nod to introduce the Punjab Common Infrastructure (Regulation and Maintenance) Amendment Bill, 2026, to reform the Punjab Common Infrastructure (Regulation and Maintenance) Act, 2012, to strengthen the effectiveness, transparency and financial sustainability of special purpose vehicle (SPVs) for better management of industrial areas.
The proposed amendments are aimed at addressing administrative and operational challenges that have emerged over the years due to the expansion of industrial parks and the emergence of new industrial clusters outside the notified industrial estates, the statement said.
It will also create a streamlined system for the collection and utilisation of service charges for the maintenance of common infrastructure such as roads, street lights, parks, security, drainage systems and other shared facilities in the industrial areas.
The SPVs will be created in all the industrial areas, which will be registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860.
They will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of common infrastructure within the industrial areas on a no-profit, no-loss basis.
Also, a district monitoring authority will be established to oversee the functioning of the SPVs and provide an institutional mechanism for monitoring and dispute resolution.
"The Cabinet also gave its nod for relaxing the conditions for desilting in the Sutlej River to provide simple earth to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the construction of various highway projects in the state.
“This is part of the various initiatives being taken by the Department of Water Resources involving the excavation of longitudinal channels in the major rivers across Punjab as part of its broader river management and flood mitigation efforts,” the statement said.
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