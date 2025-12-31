ETV Bharat / state

Women Take Lead On Every Front In A Nondescript Tribal Village Of Gujarat

Tapi: Chikhalvav, a tribal village under Vyara taluka of Gujarat's Tapi, has something unfamiliar. Whether it is about organising the village council or undertaking government responsibilities, women take the lead on every front.

With a population of about 1,700, the village is predominantly inhabited by people from the tribal community, with agriculture and animal husbandry as primary means of subsistence. Surprisingly, it also boasts a high literacy rate.

"Our village has been run by women for the last four years, as all eight members of the gram panchayat and the Sarpanch are women. There is a primary school in the village, and its principal is a woman. The domestic workers and the Talati (village accountant) are also women. There is a health centre in this village, and the chief health officer is also a woman. The women have worked so efficiently that whether it's government schemes or benefits, they reach every household. We also support them and plan everything together through discussion and deliberation. They are present on every occasion," former Sarpanch Hasmukhbhai Gamit said.