Women Take Lead On Every Front In A Nondescript Tribal Village Of Gujarat
Chikhalvav village in Tapi has set an example of women's empowerment by entrusting most of the male-dominant roles, including running the gram panchayat, to them.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 7:29 PM IST
Tapi: Chikhalvav, a tribal village under Vyara taluka of Gujarat's Tapi, has something unfamiliar. Whether it is about organising the village council or undertaking government responsibilities, women take the lead on every front.
With a population of about 1,700, the village is predominantly inhabited by people from the tribal community, with agriculture and animal husbandry as primary means of subsistence. Surprisingly, it also boasts a high literacy rate.
"Our village has been run by women for the last four years, as all eight members of the gram panchayat and the Sarpanch are women. There is a primary school in the village, and its principal is a woman. The domestic workers and the Talati (village accountant) are also women. There is a health centre in this village, and the chief health officer is also a woman. The women have worked so efficiently that whether it's government schemes or benefits, they reach every household. We also support them and plan everything together through discussion and deliberation. They are present on every occasion," former Sarpanch Hasmukhbhai Gamit said.
In the last term, the villagers unanimously decided to give representation to women in all wards. As a result, the entire panchayat is run by women, proving themselves worthy of it. "Chikhalvav has a population of 1,501, including 738 men and 773 women. The unique feature of this village is that it has been a 'Samras' (harmonious) village twice, with the second time being a Samras gram panchayat (village council) led entirely by women. The Sarpanch, Rakshaben Gamit, and all ward members are also women who play a significant role in every developmental activity. The primary school principal, teachers, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and health workers are all women. The village is developing thanks to their participation," Preeti Chaudhary, talati of Chikhalvav Gram Panchayat, said.
"I have been in Chikhalvav for the past two years, working with the village elders. This village is surrounded by tribal areas. A total of 59 tribal children study here, including 34 boys and 25 girls. The level of education among girls is better than boys. Despite being primarily involved in animal husbandry and agriculture, there is a strong awareness of education in the village," Hetalben Patel, principal of the primary school, said.
Despite a dominant tribal population, Chikhalvav is an ideal example of women's empowerment. In a male-dominated society, they have proven themselves worthy of every role. Their male counterparts are setting an example in society by ensuring equal rights and opportunities for women.
