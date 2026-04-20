ETV Bharat / state

Women Staff Molested, Forced To Convert At Social Organisation In Maharashtra's Nagpur; Accused Held

Nagpur: Even as the so called 'Corporate Jihad' case involving alleged religious conversions at Tata Consultancy Services facility in Nashik remains in news, a similar incident has now come to light from Nagpur.

A few women have alleged that were asked to convert by members of a social organisation at a locality under Mankapur police station of Nagpur. The women, in their complaint with police, alleged they were mentally harassed, molested, defamed and threatened with dire consequences. Based on the complaint, police have arrested Riyaz Qazi, head of Fikar Foundation where the women were employed.

The women alleged that they were repeated molested while on duty and repeatedly pressurized to convert. Police Inspector Harish Kalsekar said, according to the complaints, the accused Riyaz Qazi had been mentally harassing the young women for over a year. "He (Qazi) would pressure the victims to participate in religious activities and if the latter refused, he would threaten to terminate their employment and kill them," Kalsekar said.