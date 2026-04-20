Women Staff Molested, Forced To Convert At Social Organisation In Maharashtra's Nagpur; Accused Held
The women staff of Fikar Foundation, a social organisation, alleged they were mentally harassed and threatened with dire consequences, reports Neeta Kolhatkar.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Nagpur: Even as the so called 'Corporate Jihad' case involving alleged religious conversions at Tata Consultancy Services facility in Nashik remains in news, a similar incident has now come to light from Nagpur.
A few women have alleged that were asked to convert by members of a social organisation at a locality under Mankapur police station of Nagpur. The women, in their complaint with police, alleged they were mentally harassed, molested, defamed and threatened with dire consequences. Based on the complaint, police have arrested Riyaz Qazi, head of Fikar Foundation where the women were employed.
The women alleged that they were repeated molested while on duty and repeatedly pressurized to convert. Police Inspector Harish Kalsekar said, according to the complaints, the accused Riyaz Qazi had been mentally harassing the young women for over a year. "He (Qazi) would pressure the victims to participate in religious activities and if the latter refused, he would threaten to terminate their employment and kill them," Kalsekar said.
Moreover, the victims alleged that if any of them even attempted to quit their jobs, the accused would issue threats against their families. "The accused, Riyaz Qazi, was arrested and upon presenting him before the court, the police secured a remand placing him in police custody (PCR) until April 23," Kalsekar said.
A 23-year-old woman employed at Qazi's organization was the first to file a complaint with the police. According to the complaint, the accused would summon young women to his cabin and engage in obscene acts. The complaint further alleged that Riaz would switch off the CCTV cameras to repeatedly indulge in misconduct, and would also touch other young women with malicious intent. Furthermore, pressure was exerted on the female employees of the organization to adhere to certain religious norms.
The complaint states that the women staff were compelled to offer 'namaz', forced to observe fasts during the month of Ramadan, and obliged to offer 'dua' and even coerced into using the salutation 'Khuda Hafiz'.
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