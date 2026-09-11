ETV Bharat / state

Safety First: 25 Trained Women Lifeguards To Be Deployed Along Puri Sea Beach

Puri: For the first time, women lifeguards will patrol Puri beach, helping female tourists enter the sea with greater confidence and receive immediate assistance during emergencies. A first batch of 25 trained women lifeguards will be deployed along the beach as part of a broader safety plan jointly undertaken by the Odisha Fire and Emergency Services and the state Tourism Department.

The plan also includes 24 watchtowers and 20 rescue centres along Puri’s nine-kilometre coastline. Safe bathing zones will be identified at different locations between the Sterling Hotel and Penthakata beach.

Thousands of tourists visit Puri beach every day, many of them entering the sea for a bath. Strong waves and dangerous rip currents, however, frequently place visitors at risk, especially when they venture beyond designated safe zones or ignore red-flag warnings.

A lifeguard making announcement for visitors (ETV Bharat)

Until now, only male lifeguards had been deployed on the beach. Officials believe the presence of women personnel will make it easier to advise, assist and rescue female tourists while avoiding discomfort or misunderstandings during physical intervention.

The women lifeguards are being trained at the Odisha State Watermanship and Lifeguard Institute in Chandrabhaga. They have been taught how to rescue people from seas and rivers and provide first aid after bringing them ashore. They will also be supplied with modern rescue equipment.

Assistant Fire Officer at Puri Fire Station Prabhat Kumar Raut said the women lifeguards would be deployed on Puri beach shortly.

“At present, male lifeguards rescue female tourists during emergencies. Deploying trained women lifeguards will make such operations more comfortable and effective. More women and men lifeguards will be deployed in the coming days to strengthen tourist safety,” Raut said.

The Fire and Emergency Services also plans to deploy women lifeguards at other tourist destinations across Odisha that have rivers, waterfalls or similar water-related risks. Raut said Puri’s sea can be dangerous because of its depth, high waves and powerful rip currents. A visitor who ventures too far into the water can be pulled deeper into the sea before being able to respond.