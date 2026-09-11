Safety First: 25 Trained Women Lifeguards To Be Deployed Along Puri Sea Beach
Puri beach will deploy 25 women lifeguards for the first time and establish watchtowers and safe bathing zones to protect tourists, reports Shakti Prasad Mishra.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Puri: For the first time, women lifeguards will patrol Puri beach, helping female tourists enter the sea with greater confidence and receive immediate assistance during emergencies. A first batch of 25 trained women lifeguards will be deployed along the beach as part of a broader safety plan jointly undertaken by the Odisha Fire and Emergency Services and the state Tourism Department.
The plan also includes 24 watchtowers and 20 rescue centres along Puri’s nine-kilometre coastline. Safe bathing zones will be identified at different locations between the Sterling Hotel and Penthakata beach.
Thousands of tourists visit Puri beach every day, many of them entering the sea for a bath. Strong waves and dangerous rip currents, however, frequently place visitors at risk, especially when they venture beyond designated safe zones or ignore red-flag warnings.
Until now, only male lifeguards had been deployed on the beach. Officials believe the presence of women personnel will make it easier to advise, assist and rescue female tourists while avoiding discomfort or misunderstandings during physical intervention.
The women lifeguards are being trained at the Odisha State Watermanship and Lifeguard Institute in Chandrabhaga. They have been taught how to rescue people from seas and rivers and provide first aid after bringing them ashore. They will also be supplied with modern rescue equipment.
Assistant Fire Officer at Puri Fire Station Prabhat Kumar Raut said the women lifeguards would be deployed on Puri beach shortly.
“At present, male lifeguards rescue female tourists during emergencies. Deploying trained women lifeguards will make such operations more comfortable and effective. More women and men lifeguards will be deployed in the coming days to strengthen tourist safety,” Raut said.
The Fire and Emergency Services also plans to deploy women lifeguards at other tourist destinations across Odisha that have rivers, waterfalls or similar water-related risks. Raut said Puri’s sea can be dangerous because of its depth, high waves and powerful rip currents. A visitor who ventures too far into the water can be pulled deeper into the sea before being able to respond.
Lifeguards place red flags at locations where currents are particularly strong and restrict bathing in such areas. Despite repeated warnings, some tourists continue to enter unsafe stretches, increasing the risk of drowning.
“We request every visitor to follow the instructions of the lifeguards. Listening to their warnings can save a precious life,” Raut said.
At present, official sources said, 94 lifeguards are stationed in Puri and another five at Chandrabhaga, working in two shifts.
Tourist Sushant Kumar Dash said the Jagannath Temple and the beach were Puri’s two principal attractions, drawing thousands of visitors every day.
“Many women enter the sea, but only male lifeguards are currently available to rescue them during an emergency. Women lifeguards should be present, and we welcome the government’s initiative,” Dash said.
Puri resident Chakradhar Mohapatra said women lifeguards would not only conduct rescues but could also communicate safety instructions more comfortably to female tourists. “Their presence will make women tourists feel safer. They should be given advanced training, modern rescue equipment and appropriate remuneration,” Mohapatra said.
Officials and local residents said male lifeguards sometimes face difficult situations while cautioning or physically rescuing female tourists. Some visitors reportedly object to their intervention or ignore warnings against venturing deeper into the sea.
Former Puri municipality chairperson Gaurahari Pradhan described the deployment of women lifeguards as a welcome step. “Male lifeguards have sometimes faced unpleasant situations while warning or rescuing women tourists. The presence of women lifeguards will help address such concerns and strengthen safety on the beach,” Pradhan said.
The initiative forms part of an agreement between the Odisha Fire and Emergency Services and the Tourism Department to improve safety at major tourist destinations.
With women joining the lifeguard force, the government hopes to make Puri’s coastline safer and its rescue system more inclusive. But officials stressed that no safety infrastructure can replace caution and visitors must respect red flags and follow lifeguards’ instructions before entering the sea.
Also Read: