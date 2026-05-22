ETV Bharat / state

Women Risk Lives Descending 45-Foot Wells For Water In Gujarat’s Valsad

Valsad: Even as the Gujarat government claims to be supplying clean drinking water to every household, water shortage in the remote Kaprada taluka of Valsad district tells a different story. Ironically, Valsad, known as the “Cherrapunji of Gujarat” as it receives highest rainfall in the state, is facing a massive water crisis.

Women are being forced to climb down 45-foot-deep wells to fetch water in the scorching heat.

Berasta Faliya, a hamlet in Moti Palsan village of Valsad district, is home to nearly 1,200 people. According to official records, eight wells have been constructed in the village. However, with the onset of summer, all the wells have dried up completely.

Women Risk Lives Descending 45-Foot Wells For Water In Gujarat’s Valsad (ETV Bharat)

With no water available on the surface, village residents are forced to descend deep into the wells to collect water for daily use. Some climb down using ropes, while others use iron ladders to reach the bottom of the wells. The little water that seeps through cracks between stones is collected in utensils and carried back up.