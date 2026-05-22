Women Risk Lives Descending 45-Foot Wells For Water In Gujarat’s Valsad
Women are being forced to climb down 45-foot-deep wells to fetch water in the scorching heat.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 8:03 PM IST
Valsad: Even as the Gujarat government claims to be supplying clean drinking water to every household, water shortage in the remote Kaprada taluka of Valsad district tells a different story. Ironically, Valsad, known as the “Cherrapunji of Gujarat” as it receives highest rainfall in the state, is facing a massive water crisis.
Women are being forced to climb down 45-foot-deep wells to fetch water in the scorching heat.
Berasta Faliya, a hamlet in Moti Palsan village of Valsad district, is home to nearly 1,200 people. According to official records, eight wells have been constructed in the village. However, with the onset of summer, all the wells have dried up completely.
With no water available on the surface, village residents are forced to descend deep into the wells to collect water for daily use. Some climb down using ropes, while others use iron ladders to reach the bottom of the wells. The little water that seeps through cracks between stones is collected in utensils and carried back up.
The situation has become so severe that women are risking their lives for every drop of water. Villagers said several women have slipped and fallen while trying to fetch water from the wells.
Locals claim they have repeatedly approached the administration regarding the crisis, but no permanent solution has been provided so far.
Fetching water in Berasta Faliya has now become a daily struggle. Long queues of women gather near the wells from early morning. Since water accumulates only drop by drop, villagers have to patiently scoop it out into containers.
Residents said a family often has to wait for hours just to get one or two pots of water.
The crisis has also raised questions over the government’s water supply projects. To provide drinking water to remote regions such as Kaprada and Dharampur, the government had launched the “Astrol Group Water Supply Scheme” at a cost of nearly Rs 586 crore.
Under the scheme, pipelines and household taps were installed in Moti Palsan village. However, villagers say not a single drop of water has flowed through the taps till date. Many of the pipelines and taps laid years ago are now reportedly rusting.
Reacting to the issue, Valsad District Development Officer (DDO) Atiraj Chaplot said, “All concerned officials have been instructed to find a permanent solution to the water crisis. Until then, orders have been issued to provide water to residents through tanker services as an alternative arrangement.”
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