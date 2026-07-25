ETV Bharat / state

Women Protesters At Jantar Mantar Say Lack Of Toilets, Water Worsened Daily Hardships

New Delhi: Women participating in the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar have alleged that the lack of access to clean toilets and drinking water has become one of the biggest challenges at the demonstration site.

Harishma, a protester from Bengaluru, said, "It is so difficult. I have to go back to my hostel to relieve myself, especially as a woman.” She added that the absence of basic facilities has made it difficult to stay at the protest site for extended periods.

A volunteer doctor, who has been serving at the protest site for several days said, "Water at Jantar Mantar was cut from the beginning. I got my period on my first day at the protest site and had to use the washroom. It was horrible. Unbearable.”

"We haven't received food that people donated for us. Delivery personnel are unable to reach us, and my partner has also been stopped because security checks are very strict," she alleged.