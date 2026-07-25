Women Protesters At Jantar Mantar Say Lack Of Toilets, Water Worsened Daily Hardships
A volunteer doctor, who has been serving at the protest site for several days said, "Water at Jantar Mantar was cut from the beginning.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Women participating in the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar have alleged that the lack of access to clean toilets and drinking water has become one of the biggest challenges at the demonstration site.
Harishma, a protester from Bengaluru, said, "It is so difficult. I have to go back to my hostel to relieve myself, especially as a woman.” She added that the absence of basic facilities has made it difficult to stay at the protest site for extended periods.
A volunteer doctor, who has been serving at the protest site for several days said, "Water at Jantar Mantar was cut from the beginning. I got my period on my first day at the protest site and had to use the washroom. It was horrible. Unbearable.”
"We haven't received food that people donated for us. Delivery personnel are unable to reach us, and my partner has also been stopped because security checks are very strict," she alleged.
Volunteer doctors said they had earlier managed to walk to the Janpath Metro station area and used washrooms at nearby restaurants. "Today, shops closed by 6.30 pm. When doctors or medical staff need to use a washroom, we have no option. We even requested a hotel to allow us to book a room just to use the washroom, but they refused," another volunteer doctor said.
Some volunteers said they were exploring the possibility of installing portable toilets closer to the protest site but obtaining permission has become a challenge.
"There was already a strong smell when we arrived. It has now become unbearable," one protester said. Another volunteer alleged that civic sanitation workers were not cleaning the protest site regularly.
"We are here to provide medical care, but we are struggling to meet our own basic needs. Safe drinking water, clean toilets and proper sanitation are essential, especially for women, elderly protesters and children spending entire day here," a volunteer doctor said.
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