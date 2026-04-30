ETV Bharat / state

Women Outpace Men In Jalpaiguri's Tea Belt Turnout

Across these seven constituencies in the district, a voter turnout of 94.76 percent was recorded. The total number of voters in Jalpaiguri district stood at 1,719,798, comprising 846,984 female voters and 872,799 male voters.

Assembly elections were held across 152 seats spanning 16 districts in the state on April 23. Jalpaiguri district was among these districts. The Assembly constituencies within Jalpaiguri district include Dabgram-Fulbari, Rajganj, Jalpaiguri Sadar, Dhupguri, Maynaguri, Malbazar, and Nagrakata.

In the Malbazar assembly constituency, a total of 223,620 votes were cast. Out of that number, 111,781 votes were cast by men and 111,839 by women. In the Nagrakata assembly constituency, a total of 203,178 votes were cast. Specifically, 98,618 votes were cast by men, 104,559 by women, and one vote was cast by a member of the third gender.

Jalpaiguri: Women have outnumbered men in voter turnout during the first phase of the West Bengal elections in Jalpaiguri. The highest voting rates among women in Jalpaiguri district were recorded in the Malbazar and Nagrakata assembly constituencies—regions predominantly characterised by tea gardens.

In the current assembly elections, among the seven constituencies in Jalpaiguri district, the highest voter turnout was recorded in the Rajganj constituency, where 96.56 per cent of votes were cast. The lowest turnout was recorded in the Nagrakata constituency. However, the voting rate among female voters in Nagrakata was particularly high, with a turnout of 92.76 percent.

In the Dhupguri assembly constituency, 127,097 men, 119,487 women, and six voters from the third gender cast their votes, bringing the total number of votes cast to 246,590. In the Maynaguri assembly constituency, 128,949 male voters and 120,290 female voters cast their ballots, resulting in a combined total of 249,239 votes. A total of 233,980 people cast their votes in the Jalpaiguri Sadar Assembly constituency. Among them, 117,667 were male voters, and 116,313 were female voters.

In the Rajganj assembly constituency, 222,852 people cast their votes. As many as 115,331 male voters, 107,520 female voters, and one voter of the third gender cast their votes. In the Dabgram-Phulbari assembly constituency, 126,160 male voters and 123,999 female voters cast their ballots. Besides, three voters from the third gender also exercised their franchise. A total of 250,162 people voted in this assembly constituency.

Voter turnout in the Dhupguri assembly constituency stood at 95.53 percent. In Maynaguri, the turnout was 96.40 percent. The Jalpaiguri Sadar assembly constituency recorded a turnout of 93.45 percent. In the Rajganj assembly constituency, turnout was 96.56 percent, while the Dabgram-Phulbari assembly constituency saw a turnout of 94.62 percent. Meanwhile, the Malbazar assembly constituency recorded a turnout of 94.17 percent, and Nagrakata recorded a turnout of 92.30 percent.

Among the seven assembly constituencies in Jalpaiguri district, Dhupguri had a total of 258,127 registered voters. There were 258,545 voters in Maynaguri; while Jalpaiguri Sadar had 250,381; and Rajganj had 230,795 voters. There were 264,380 registered voters in Dabgram-Phulbari, Malbazar had 237,452, and Nagrakata had 220,118 voters. Out of a total of 1,719,798 registered voters in Jalpaiguri district, 90,177 people did not cast their votes.