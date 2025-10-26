Women Officers To Lead Contingents At National Ekta Parade In Gujarat's Ekta Nagar
Women officers of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, NSG, BSF and police are practising their drills for the last several days.
Published : October 26, 2025 at 3:21 PM IST
Ekta Nagar: Contingents at the National Ekta Parade, to be held on National Unity Day here on October 31, will be led by women officers this year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the parade and on the occasion several new projects will be inaugurated. This year, the parade will be held on the main road of Ekta Nagar. Women officers the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, NSG, BSF and police are practising their drills for the last several days.
Anjali Bhavna, an IPS officer of Kerala cadre said, "I am very proud to be here. This year is the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel contributed towards the unity and integrity of the country. This year, the women officers have arrived from different parts of the country. This is a proud moment for us and all the women of the country. This is also the time of women's empowerment".
Shalvi, a Delhi-based lady CRPF officer, said, "I am currently posted in Kashmir. We have been in Ekta Nagar for the last around 10 days. This is the first time that women officers will lead the contingents".
DSP Madhu Sutali of Assam Police said, "We have come here for the first time. It is the first time that women commanders have gathered for a parade. We are very proud." Sutali said she savoured the cuisine of Gujarat and also got to know the state's culture.
