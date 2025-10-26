ETV Bharat / state

Women Officers To Lead Contingents At National Ekta Parade In Gujarat's Ekta Nagar

Ekta Nagar: Contingents at the National Ekta Parade, to be held on National Unity Day here on October 31, will be led by women officers this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the parade and on the occasion several new projects will be inaugurated. This year, the parade will be held on the main road of Ekta Nagar. Women officers the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, NSG, BSF and police are practising their drills for the last several days.

Anjali Bhavna, an IPS officer of Kerala cadre said, "I am very proud to be here. This year is the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel contributed towards the unity and integrity of the country. This year, the women officers have arrived from different parts of the country. This is a proud moment for us and all the women of the country. This is also the time of women's empowerment".