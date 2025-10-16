ETV Bharat / state

Women Officers Dominate IPS 77 RR Batch Set To Pass Out On October 17

Hyderabad: The coveted Indian Police Service (IPS) continues to witness women making remarkable strides, as among 174 probationers in the 77 Regular Recruit (RR) batch, as many as 62 are women, constituting 35.63% of the total strength, the highest in the service's history.

The 'Dikshant Parade' for this batch will be held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad on October 17, to be attended by BSF Director General (DG) Daljit Singh Chaudhary as the chief guest.

The record number of women in this batch marks a significant increase from the 73 RR Batch, where the proportion of women was 20.66%, showing a nearly 15% rise in a few years. With nine women officers, the Delhi cadre leads the batch.

Having completed the Foundation Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, the 77 RR batch joined the SVPNPA on December 9, 2024. Since then, these officer trainees have undergone 45 weeks of Phase I training involving rigorous physical, academic, and tactical instruction.

At a press conference held on Wednesday, SVPNPA director Amit Garg shared details about the current batch and the evolving educational backgrounds of probationers. He noted a gradual decline in engineering graduates entering the IPS, while the number of candidates with science backgrounds is on the rise.

The 77 RR batch has 86 candidates (50%) from an engineering background, 36 (20%) from science, 29 (17%) from humanities, eight (5%) from commerce, eight from medical (5%), and six from law (3%).

The number of engineers has steadily decreased, from 68% in the 73 RR batch to 50% in the latest one. Meanwhile, the count of science graduates rose from 10% to 20% in the same period.

State-wise Representation

This year, Uttar Pradesh churned out the highest number of IPS officers at 35, followed by Rajasthan and Maharashtra (19 each), Delhi (17), Tamil Nadu and Bihar (12 each), and Haryana (10). From the Telugu states, five officers were selected from Andhra Pradesh and two from Telangana. In addition, six probationers from Bhutan and five each from Nepal and the Maldives underwent training at the academy.