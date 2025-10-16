Women Officers Dominate IPS 77 RR Batch Set To Pass Out On October 17
As a testament to growing women's power, the batch has 62 female candidates, constituting 35.63% of the total strength, a record in the service's history.
Hyderabad: The coveted Indian Police Service (IPS) continues to witness women making remarkable strides, as among 174 probationers in the 77 Regular Recruit (RR) batch, as many as 62 are women, constituting 35.63% of the total strength, the highest in the service's history.
The 'Dikshant Parade' for this batch will be held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad on October 17, to be attended by BSF Director General (DG) Daljit Singh Chaudhary as the chief guest.
The record number of women in this batch marks a significant increase from the 73 RR Batch, where the proportion of women was 20.66%, showing a nearly 15% rise in a few years. With nine women officers, the Delhi cadre leads the batch.
Having completed the Foundation Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, the 77 RR batch joined the SVPNPA on December 9, 2024. Since then, these officer trainees have undergone 45 weeks of Phase I training involving rigorous physical, academic, and tactical instruction.
At a press conference held on Wednesday, SVPNPA director Amit Garg shared details about the current batch and the evolving educational backgrounds of probationers. He noted a gradual decline in engineering graduates entering the IPS, while the number of candidates with science backgrounds is on the rise.
The 77 RR batch has 86 candidates (50%) from an engineering background, 36 (20%) from science, 29 (17%) from humanities, eight (5%) from commerce, eight from medical (5%), and six from law (3%).
The number of engineers has steadily decreased, from 68% in the 73 RR batch to 50% in the latest one. Meanwhile, the count of science graduates rose from 10% to 20% in the same period.
State-wise Representation
This year, Uttar Pradesh churned out the highest number of IPS officers at 35, followed by Rajasthan and Maharashtra (19 each), Delhi (17), Tamil Nadu and Bihar (12 each), and Haryana (10). From the Telugu states, five officers were selected from Andhra Pradesh and two from Telangana. In addition, six probationers from Bhutan and five each from Nepal and the Maldives underwent training at the academy.
The AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories) cadre has been allocated to 24 candidates, Uttar Pradesh cadre to 23, Tamil Nadu cadre to 14, West Bengal cadre to 13, Maharashtra cadre to 12, Manipur cadre to 10 and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana cadres to four each.
Ashwin Manideep Kakuman (home state), Jadavrao Niranjan Mahendrasinh from Maharashtra, Jaya Sharma from Delhi and Tarun from Haryana have been allocated the Andhra Pradesh cadre. Ayesha Fatima from Madhya Pradesh, Mandhare Soham Sunil from Maharashtra, Manisha Nehra from Rajasthan, and Rahul Kant from Jharkhand were attached to the Telangana cadre.
SMART Policing
"We trained the probationers under the 'SMART' approach that stands for Sensitivity, Modernity, Accountability, Reliability, and Technology. To enhance empathy, we took them to orphanages and shelter homes. They were trained to handle modern challenges like blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, AI-ML applications, and drone usage. We also exposed them to field realities in police stations and organised 'moot courts' to simulate criminal investigations and charge sheet procedures. Overall, the training focused on 11 areas, including moral values, behaviour, and humanity, with support from the Defence Institute of Psychological Research (DIPR)," Garg said.
Father for National Defence, Son for Internal Security
Among the standout probationers is Anjith A Nair, who will lead the parade as commander. Hailing from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, Nair's father served in the armed forces, while the son chose internal security by joining the IPS.
A BSc in Mathematics from Kanyakumari, Nair secured 205th rank in the Civil Services Examination, 2023. During the 45-week basic training at the academy, he excelled in both academics and physical training, ultimately emerging as the best probationer of the batch.
Determined and disciplined, Nair focused on enhancing his endurance during training, running with a 13–14 kg backpack during route marches to improve his stamina. His commitment to policing and leadership earned him the honour of commanding the passing-out parade.
