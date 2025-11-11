Women-Led Society In AP's Gunthakal Transforms Lives Of Poor Girls Through Education
A beacon of hope for girls with big dreams, Abhaya Vidyanidhi Society has set up donation boxes at various places for funds from the public.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 3:19 PM IST
Gunthakal: Just like a small spark can light up the darkest corners, a helping hand can change the lives of those trapped in hardship. The Abhaya Vidyanidhi Society in Gunthakal in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh stands as a living example of this belief, quietly transforming the lives of scores of poor girls who dream of studying but are held back by financial struggles.
Whenever a girl approaches society with hope, saying, "Madam, I have scored well in my degree but cannot afford to study further. Can you please help me?", the members do not hesitate for a moment and extend immediate support, ensuring no deserving girl gives up her dreams for want of money.
The journey began when Satrasala Vasundhara, the founding president of the society, noticed young girls working as domestic help instead of attending school. Asked why, they replied, "We want to study, but our parents cannot afford it."
She was deeply moved by the answer. Determined to make a difference, Vasundhara discussed the issue with her friends and well-wishers. Their positive response led to the birth of Abhaya Vidyanidhi Society in 2015. Today, the society has over 100 active members being efficiently led by Devarashetti Madhavilatha, its current president.
To sustain their noble mission, the members installed hundis (donation boxes) at various places, encouraging voluntary contributions from the public. Many donors now deposit Rs 1,000 per month directly into the society's bank account, which is spent on poor girls, helping them pursue degrees in engineering, medicine, law, BEd, nursing, and other fields.
"Our family was poor. With the help of Abhaya Vidyanidhi, I completed my engineering. Today, I work in a software company in Chennai," said Udayanjali from Guntakal.
Similarly, Amrutha from Koppal said, "My father is a milkman. The society is funding my medical education in Bengaluru. After becoming a doctor, I will offer free treatment to the poor."
From a small initiative born of compassion, Abhaya Vidyanidhi has become a ray of hope, proving that when women unite for a cause, education truly becomes empowerment.
