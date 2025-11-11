ETV Bharat / state

Women-Led Society In AP's Gunthakal Transforms Lives Of Poor Girls Through Education

Gunthakal: Just like a small spark can light up the darkest corners, a helping hand can change the lives of those trapped in hardship. The Abhaya Vidyanidhi Society in Gunthakal in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh stands as a living example of this belief, quietly transforming the lives of scores of poor girls who dream of studying but are held back by financial struggles.

Whenever a girl approaches society with hope, saying, "Madam, I have scored well in my degree but cannot afford to study further. Can you please help me?", the members do not hesitate for a moment and extend immediate support, ensuring no deserving girl gives up her dreams for want of money.

The journey began when Satrasala Vasundhara, the founding president of the society, noticed young girls working as domestic help instead of attending school. Asked why, they replied, "We want to study, but our parents cannot afford it."

She was deeply moved by the answer. Determined to make a difference, Vasundhara discussed the issue with her friends and well-wishers. Their positive response led to the birth of Abhaya Vidyanidhi Society in 2015. Today, the society has over 100 active members being efficiently led by Devarashetti Madhavilatha, its current president.