Women Killed, 3 Injured In Punjab Crash Triggered By Stubble-Burning Smoke
A 55-year-old woman died and three others were injured near Ludhiana after thick stubble-burning smoke caused a multi-vehicle crash and fire.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Ludhiana: A 55-year-old woman was killed, and three others were injured after dense smoke from stubble burning triggered a multi-vehicle collision and fire near Doraha in Khanna, Punjab, officials said.
The deceased has been identified as Manjit Kaur of Shahpur. Her husband suffered critical burn injuries in the incident and was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana. Two more injured men, Jaspal Singh and Surinder Singh of Payal, are being treated at a private hospital in Doraha.
According to police, the accident took place during a stubble burning in a roadside field owned by farmer Gurdeep Singh near Jaipura village. "The blaze led to thick smoke which drifted across the adjacent link road, severely reducing visibility and causing a car and two motorcycles to collide," they said.
The impact threw both motorcycles into the burning field, where leaking fuel intensified the flames and trapped four people.
"The car driver initially tried to rescue the victims but was forced back by the intense heat. He then rushed to a nearby Sikh Gurdwara and used its public address system to alert residents. Villagers arrived and doused the flames with water, but Kaur had already succumbed to her injuries," police added.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Harmanpreet Singh said he and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Payal inspected the crash site and checked on the injured. “We have launched an investigation and strict legal action is being initiated against the farmer responsible for setting the field on fire,” he said.
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