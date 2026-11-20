ETV Bharat / state

Women Killed, 3 Injured In Punjab Crash Triggered By Stubble-Burning Smoke

Deceased Manjit Kaur and mangled vehicles involved in the crash ( ETV Bharat )

Ludhiana: A 55-year-old woman was killed, and three others were injured after dense smoke from stubble burning triggered a multi-vehicle collision and fire near Doraha in Khanna, Punjab, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Manjit Kaur of Shahpur. Her husband suffered critical burn injuries in the incident and was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana. Two more injured men, Jaspal Singh and Surinder Singh of Payal, are being treated at a private hospital in Doraha.