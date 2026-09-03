ETV Bharat / state

Two Women Journalists 'Assaulted' By Delhi Police; Cops Refute Claims

New Delhi: Two independent women journalists on Thursday alleged they were beaten by Delhi Police personnel in south Delhi's Saket police station. The charges were refuted as "factually incorrect" and "misleading" by the force. The journalists alleged that police teams detained them before taking them to the Saket police station, where they were assaulted.

"The statement being circulated is factually incorrect and misleading. Two women had obstructed the designated VVIP route by parking their scooter near the venue," the police said.

Despite repeated requests and instructions to remove the vehicle and clear the route, they refused to comply. In view of the security and safety protocol of the VVIP route, both women were taken to the local police station for further enquiry, they said.

The statement posted from the official handle of Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said, "Claims suggesting otherwise, including allegations of assault for asking questions to the Hon’ble Chief Minister, are totally false, misleading and baseless. Citizens and social media users are advised to refrain from circulating unverified and misleading information."

Several videos of the journalists went viral on social media in which both of them could be seen showing injury marks on different parts of their bodies.