Women In Karnataka Village Donate Grihalakshmi Funds For Temple Construction

Gadag: Women beneficiaries of the Karnataka government’s Grihalakshmi scheme in Thimmapura village of Gadag district have voluntarily contributed their assistance money towards the construction of a stone temple dedicated to Sri Renuka Yallamma, villagers said. The development comes at a time when allegations are being made that the financial burden has increased due to the state government’s guarantee schemes.

The dream of building a stone temple for Mother Yallamma had emerged about four years ago in Thimmapura village of Gadag taluk. Villagers collectively prepared a plan for the construction and entrusted skilled sculptors from Andhra Pradesh with the task. The total cost of the project was estimated at around Rs 1 crore.

In the initial phase, the villagers themselves collected a donation of about Rs 50 lakh. With this amount, the basement and wall work of the temple was completed. However, due to financial difficulties and additional costs, the construction of the temple slowed down for some time and even stopped at some stages.

With around Rs 50 lakh still required for completion, the temple committee and villagers explored alternative sources of funding. Since the Grihalakshmi scheme assistance is credited to women beneficiaries, they were approached for voluntary contributions.

Women were requested to donate the money from the Grihalakshmi scheme of February voluntarily. Following this, women in the village began contributing their February instalment under the scheme for the temple project.

There are 850 Grihalakshmi beneficiaries in Thimmapur village. Out of these, about 100 women have already donated their share of Grihalakshmi money for the construction of the temple. An initial amount of Rs 2.5 lakh has been collected from this. The villagers have set a target of collecting at least Rs 17 lakh from all the beneficiaries in the coming days. Members of the temple committee are visiting houses in the evenings to explain the need for funds.