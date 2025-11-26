ETV Bharat / state

Women From Other States Not Entitled To SC Job Reservation Benefits After Marriage: Uttarakhand HC

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday clarified that women belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) from other states, who have settled in Uttarakhand after marriage, will be ineligible for reservation benefits in state government jobs here.

A single bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari delivered the verdict while hearing a batch of petitions, including that of Anshu Sagar and several others. The court held that the right to reservation is region-specific and does not transfer with migration.

Petitioner, Anshu Sagar, originally from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, was married to an SC individual in Uttarakhand. Sagar belongs to the Jatav community (an SC category in Uttar Pradesh). After marriage, she obtained an SC certificate and a Permanent Residence Certificate in Jaspur, Uttarakhand, and claimed reservation benefits in the teacher recruitment process for government primary school teachers. However, her claim was rejected by the department.

The state government argued that, as per the February 16, 2004, order and subsequent government notifications, the reservation benefit is only applicable to the native residents of Uttarakhand. The government argued that residents of neighbouring states, even if they successfully obtain caste certificates from Uttarakhand, would not be entitled to reservations in public employment. It argued that caste status is determined by birth, not marriage.