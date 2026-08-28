ETV Bharat / state

Woman Found Murdered With Acid Burn Injuries On Face In Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur; Police Trace Her To AP

Tiruvallur: The discovery of the mutilated body of a middle-aged woman with acid poured on her face near Uthukkottai in Tiruvallur district has triggered a murder investigation, with Tamil Nadu Police now working to establish the circumstances surrounding her death and identify those responsible.

The body of the woman, believed to be aged around 40 to 45, was found near a lake in the Thotta Redtikuppam area near Uthukkottai. Acid had reportedly been poured over her face, making identification difficult.

A local youth who had gone to the area for morning walk spotted the body and alerted residents, who subsequently informed the police. The Uthukkottai police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. A team led by DSP Vinoth and Inspector Devaraj has launched an investigation.

Police are probing the woman's movements, the motive behind the suspected murder, how she was killed and where the crime actually occurred. Initial inquiries reportedly showed that a call was made to another telephone number from the vicinity at around 7:41 PM on Thursday, prompting investigators to examine the phone records and movements of people in the area.