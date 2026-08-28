Woman Found Murdered With Acid Burn Injuries On Face In Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur; Police Trace Her To AP
The body of the woman, believed to be aged around 40 to 45, was found near a lake in the Thotta Redtikuppam area near Uthukkottai.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 9:52 PM IST
Tiruvallur: The discovery of the mutilated body of a middle-aged woman with acid poured on her face near Uthukkottai in Tiruvallur district has triggered a murder investigation, with Tamil Nadu Police now working to establish the circumstances surrounding her death and identify those responsible.
The body of the woman, believed to be aged around 40 to 45, was found near a lake in the Thotta Redtikuppam area near Uthukkottai. Acid had reportedly been poured over her face, making identification difficult.
A local youth who had gone to the area for morning walk spotted the body and alerted residents, who subsequently informed the police. The Uthukkottai police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. A team led by DSP Vinoth and Inspector Devaraj has launched an investigation.
Police are probing the woman's movements, the motive behind the suspected murder, how she was killed and where the crime actually occurred. Initial inquiries reportedly showed that a call was made to another telephone number from the vicinity at around 7:41 PM on Thursday, prompting investigators to examine the phone records and movements of people in the area.
Investigators are also exploring whether the woman was murdered at Vellakulam, a relatively isolated area away from the town, and her body subsequently dumped near the lake, or whether she was killed at the spot where the body was discovered. The incident has caused considerable concern among residents, coming shortly after another incident involving a man who had gone to a Uthukkottai police station to sign in connection with a case two days earlier.
Woman Identified As Aruna
Police have now traced the deceased to Andhra Pradesh and identified her as Aruna, 45, from Savarambakam in Tirupati district. According to the police, Aruna was the wife of Manjunatha Naidu, who died several years ago. She had a son and a daughter, both of whom are reportedly employed with IT companies in Bengaluru.
Police said Aruna had travelled to the area in connection with a wedding at Thakur, near Periyapalayam, when the incident occurred. Investigators are now attempting to reconstruct her movements before her death, determine whom she met and establish the sequence of events leading to the suspected murder.
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