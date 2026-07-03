ETV Bharat / state

Women Farmers Empowerment Bill Unanimously Passed In Maharashtra Assembly

Mumbai: In a major recognition of women in the agricultural sector, the Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed the Maharashtra Women Farmers Empowerment Bill, 2026. The law enables women farmers to avail of benefits that were previously available only to male farmers.

The Bill was introduced by the state agricultural minister, Datta Bharne, on Wednesday, and the ruling and opposition members supported the motion.

The Maharashtra Women Farmers Empowerment Bill, 2026, states that any woman resident of Maharashtra engaged in agriculture, irrespective of the nature of the land involved in crop cultivation, or engaged in animal husbandry, fisheries, poultry farming, and other agriculture-allied activities will be certified as a farmer.

A woman will be eligible to obtain a farmer's certificate even if the land record (7/12 extract) is not in her name. Bharne noted that currently, only 15 to 20 per cent of women have their names on land records (7/12 extracts). The minister added that the objective of the Bill is to grant an identity and rights to women working in the agricultural and allied sectors.

Its interpretation is not to transfer land ownership to women, he added. The Bill will enable women farmers to avail various benefits from the different agricultural schemes offered by the state and central governments.