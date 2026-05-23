ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Women Dig Through Sand For Drinking Water In Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund As Village Faces Severe Water Crisis

Mahasamund: Residents of Bhalesar village in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district continue to struggle for clean drinking water despite several government schemes that promise safe tap water to every household.

The villagers alleged the Gram Panchayat Bhalesar that despite crores spent on water infrastructure, households continue to remain without regular water supply.

Residents said women travel daily to the Keshwa stream, where they remove layers of sand and create pits to extract water slowly emerging from underneath. Only after collecting this water are families able to meet their basic drinking needs.

Bhalesar village has a population of around 3,000 people and nearly 800 families spread across 15 wards. According to villagers, the gram panchayat has seven hand pumps, of which only two are functional. Out of seven borewells, only three are currently working. The village also has five ponds, but four of them have dried up.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, a water tank was reportedly constructed in the village at a cost of Rs 1.8 crore, and household tap connections were provided. However, villagers say that for the past four years, no water has been pumped into the tank and no supply has reached homes through the taps.

The worst-hit areas include Wards 1, 2, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 14, where residents say the drinking water shortage has become severe.

Villagers and the sarpanch say they have repeatedly appealed to the Public Health Engineering Department and district administration over the past six years, but no permanent solution has been found.