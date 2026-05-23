Chhattisgarh: Women Dig Through Sand For Drinking Water In Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund As Village Faces Severe Water Crisis
The villagers alleged the Gram Panchayat Bhalesar that despite crores spent on water infrastructure, households continue to remain without regular water supply.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 1:01 AM IST|
Updated : May 23, 2026 at 1:12 AM IST
Mahasamund: Residents of Bhalesar village in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district continue to struggle for clean drinking water despite several government schemes that promise safe tap water to every household.
The villagers alleged the Gram Panchayat Bhalesar that despite crores spent on water infrastructure, households continue to remain without regular water supply.
Residents said women travel daily to the Keshwa stream, where they remove layers of sand and create pits to extract water slowly emerging from underneath. Only after collecting this water are families able to meet their basic drinking needs.
Bhalesar village has a population of around 3,000 people and nearly 800 families spread across 15 wards. According to villagers, the gram panchayat has seven hand pumps, of which only two are functional. Out of seven borewells, only three are currently working. The village also has five ponds, but four of them have dried up.
Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, a water tank was reportedly constructed in the village at a cost of Rs 1.8 crore, and household tap connections were provided. However, villagers say that for the past four years, no water has been pumped into the tank and no supply has reached homes through the taps.
The worst-hit areas include Wards 1, 2, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 14, where residents say the drinking water shortage has become severe.
Villagers and the sarpanch say they have repeatedly appealed to the Public Health Engineering Department and district administration over the past six years, but no permanent solution has been found.
Vimla Sahu, a resident, said the crisis has continued for nearly four-and-a-half years. “We have approached administrative officials several times, but no solution has come out of it. From morning till evening, we keep running around only for water. We just want a regular water supply as soon as possible,” she said.
Bhalesar village sarpanch Seva Ram Kurre said the issue has been repeatedly brought to the attention of authorities.
“The taps are dry, borewells are damaged, and the water tank has no water in it. Women are now forced to remove dry sand to collect drinking water,” he said.
Responding to the issue, Mahasamund Collector Vinay Kumar Langeh said complaints regarding dried-up borewells had been received not only from Bhalesar but from several other panchayats as well.
He said meetings were being held with industrial units and rice mill owners to encourage CSR-funded borewell projects in affected villages.
“I have directed the Public Health Engineering Department to send a team and resolve the problem at the earliest,” the collector said. However, villagers say similar assurances have been given for years without any concrete results.
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