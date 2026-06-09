ETV Bharat / state

Six Women Develop Kidney Complications After C-Sections At Bikaner's PBM Hospital

Bikaner: Six women developed kidney-related complications after C-section deliveries at PBM Hospital in Rajasthan's Bikaner district. All patients are in critical condition and have been shifted to the ICU, of whom, a 20-year-old woman from Phalodi has been placed on ventilator support.

Dr Surendra Verma, principal of Sardar Patel Medical College, said that the patients are exhibiting symptoms of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) that can stem from various causes, including infections, effects of medication, complications arising during childbirth, or other medical factors. Investigations are currently underway, and it would be premature to confirm a specific cause at this stage, he said.

Dr Verma added that the possibility of an infection cannot be entirely ruled out and preparations are underway to utilise modern technology to detect infections. A state-of-the-art infection detector will soon be installed, capable of identifying the presence of an infection in just 90 seconds, enabling timely detection and ensuring better treatment for the patients.

According to reports, the affected women are aged between 20 and 27 years. They had undergone Caesarean deliveries at the maternity wing (Janana Hospital) of PBM Hospital recently. Their health condition began to deteriorate shortly after delivery, and examinations revealed severe kidney-related complications. Consequently, they were shifted to the ICU for advanced medical care.