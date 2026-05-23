ETV Bharat / state

Tribal Woman Carries Elderly Mother-In-Law On Shoulders For 5 Km To Collect Pension In Chhattisgarh's Surguja

Surguja: Days after a tribal man from Odisha's Keonjhar exhumed his sister's body to withdraw money from her bank account, a tribal woman from Chhattisgarh's Surguja carried her 90-year-old mother-in-law on her shoulders and walked five km in the scorching heat to avail her pension money.

The woman and her family reside in Jangalpara village in Kunwa area, where a stream located around 1.5 kilometres from their house prevents vehicles from reaching the settlement. After crossing that stretch, another 3.5 kilometres has to be covered on foot to reach the bank. A video of the woman, Sukhmaniya Bai carrying her mother-in-law, Sonwari to the bank on her shoulders, has gone viral.

However, Sukhmaniya's walk in the heat proved fruitful as the bank disbursed Sonwari's three months' pension amounting to Rs 1,500. Sukhmaniya said earlier a bank mitra (banking correspondent) used to visit their home to deliver the pension, which made things easier for the family. However, he had reportedly stopped visiting over the past few months, she said.

The pension payment had also remained pending for several months because the beneficiary’s KYC process was incomplete. As a result, Sukhmaniya said she was forced to carry her elderly mother-in-law on her back and walk to the Central Bank of India Narmadapur branch to complete the formalities and collect the pension amount.