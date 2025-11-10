Women Candidates Take Prominent Role in MCD Bypolls as BJP, AAP and Congress Finalise Lists
The AAP has fielded grassroots workers, the BJP selected experienced local leaders, and the Congress is focusing on candidates from diverse communities.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 6:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bypolls for 12 wards, scheduled for November 30, are shaping up as a triangular contest among the BJP, AAP and the Congress, with women emerging as key contenders.
Beyond deciding local ward representation, the bypolls are being seen as a barometer of public sentiment ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. Issues such as sanitation, drainage, water supply, street maintenance and local development will be at the heart of the contest, along with party organisation strength at the booth level.
Women As Key Contenders
A total of 19 women candidates are in the fray. The BJP has fielded eight women, including on three general-category seats, signalling a deliberate push to highlight women's leadership. AAP has given six tickets to women, while Congress has named five.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “We are contesting all 12 seats with the spirit of public service. Delhi has faced difficult conditions for years and it is time for solutions. It is important for the BJP to win these seats. Previous governments only did politics.”
Key Contest Wards
- Shalimar Bagh-B: Anita Jain (BJP) vs Babita Ahlawat (AAP) vs Sarita Kumari (Congress)
- Dwarka-B: Manisha Rajpal Sehrawat (BJP) vs Rajbala Sehrawat (AAP) vs Sunita Malik (Congress)
- Dhinchaun Kalan: Rekha Rani (BJP) vs Neetu Keshav Chauhan (AAP) vs Rashmi Sharma (Congress)
- Greater Kailash: Anjum Mandal (BJP) vs Eshna Gupta (AAP) vs Shikha Kapoor (Congress)
- Ashok Vihar: Veena Aseja (BJP) vs Seema Vikas Goyal (AAP) vs Vishakha Rani (Congress)
Additionally, the BJP has fielded Dr Chandrakanta Shivani (Naraina) and Sarla Chaudhary (Vinod Nagar) on general seats, a move that aligns with the party’s messaging following the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill.
Party Strategies
AAP’s Cadre-First Approach
The AAP stands out by exclusively choosing ground-level workers and not accepting candidates from rival parties, seeking accountability and close ties to local voters. Their candidates, including Babita Ahlawat, Mudassir Usman Qureshi, Eshna Gupta, Rajbala Sehrawat and former councillor Geeta Rawat, reflect this. The emphasis remains on youth mobilisation, minority outreach, and a door-to-door campaign style.
BJP’s Local Connect Strategy
The BJP has relied on candidates with established visibility and organisational reach. Leaders such as Anita Jain and Veena Aseja are being projected as experienced ward-level problem solvers. In Mundka, Jaypal Singh Daral, also known as ‘Naini Pradhan’, is expected to leverage his rural outreach base.
Congress Focuses On Representation
The Congress is fielding candidates from minority, SC, and OBC backgrounds. The party’s list includes Suresh Chaudhary (Sangam Vihar-A), Kunwar Shehzad Ahmed (Chandni Mahal) and Vinay Shankar Dubey (Vinod Nagar).
