Women Candidates Take Prominent Role in MCD Bypolls as BJP, AAP and Congress Finalise Lists

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bypolls for 12 wards, scheduled for November 30, are shaping up as a triangular contest among the BJP, AAP and the Congress, with women emerging as key contenders.

Beyond deciding local ward representation, the bypolls are being seen as a barometer of public sentiment ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. Issues such as sanitation, drainage, water supply, street maintenance and local development will be at the heart of the contest, along with party organisation strength at the booth level.

Women As Key Contenders

A total of 19 women candidates are in the fray. The BJP has fielded eight women, including on three general-category seats, signalling a deliberate push to highlight women's leadership. AAP has given six tickets to women, while Congress has named five.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “We are contesting all 12 seats with the spirit of public service. Delhi has faced difficult conditions for years and it is time for solutions. It is important for the BJP to win these seats. Previous governments only did politics.”

Key Contest Wards