'Women Can Match Men In Sports': Tamil Nadu Athlete Vidya Ramraj After Breaking PT Usha's 42-Year-Old Record
Vidya Ramraj became the first Indian woman to run in under 55 seconds in the Asian Games.
Published : October 2, 2026 at 10:39 PM IST
Chennai: Vidya Ramraj, a Tamil Nadu athlete who won gold in the Asian Games, has said that women can achieve as much as men in sports. Ramraj is now basking in the glory of widespread accolades. She broke the 42-year-old record of PT Usha by crossing the finish line in 54.75 seconds in the 400-metre hurdles and won the bronze medal.
She also brought laurels to the country by winning the gold medal in the women's 4×400-metres relay and the silver medal in the mixed 4×400-metres relay. In appreciation of her great achievement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has announced an incentive of Rs 75 lakhs.
Coimbatore girl
Vidya, an athlete from Coimbatore, has been participating in and winning races since her childhood. Her father is a lorry driver. Her twin sister Nithya Ramraj is also an athlete.
Born into a family of limited financial means, she has struggled in the formative years and, through continuous effort, has won three medals, including gold, for India.
Vidya Ramraj had earlier won silver in the 4×400m relay at the 2022 Asian Games, bronze in the 400m hurdles the same year, and bronze in the 400m hurdles at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships.
Following this, she has returned home after winning medals at the 20th Asian Games currently underway in Japan. Upon his return to Tamil Nadu, he was met in person at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Friday and congratulated by the Tamil Nadu Public Works and Sports Development Minister.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, she said, "It is very gratifying to break a 43-year-old record and win gold at the Asian Games.”
She became the first Indian woman to run in under 55 seconds. According to her, the support of the Tamil Nadu government, SDAT, Tamil Nadu Athletics Association and her coach is the reason for this success.
“My coach's encouragement to focus on improving my skills and time, rather than worrying about medals, was what helped me reduce stress and achieve my goal, she continued.
She added, " Parents should fully support their children. Sports are as important as studies. Following the success of the Asian Games, I am ready for the World Championship next.”
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