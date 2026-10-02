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'Women Can Match Men In Sports': Tamil Nadu Athlete Vidya Ramraj After Breaking PT Usha's 42-Year-Old Record

Vidya Ramraj. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Vidya Ramraj, a Tamil Nadu athlete who won gold in the Asian Games, has said that women can achieve as much as men in sports. Ramraj is now basking in the glory of widespread accolades. She broke the 42-year-old record of PT Usha by crossing the finish line in 54.75 seconds in the 400-metre hurdles and won the bronze medal.

She also brought laurels to the country by winning the gold medal in the women's 4×400-metres relay and the silver medal in the mixed 4×400-metres relay. In appreciation of her great achievement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has announced an incentive of Rs 75 lakhs. Coimbatore girl Vidya, an athlete from Coimbatore, has been participating in and winning races since her childhood. Her father is a lorry driver. Her twin sister Nithya Ramraj is also an athlete. Born into a family of limited financial means, she has struggled in the formative years and, through continuous effort, has won three medals, including gold, for India. Vidya Ramraj had earlier won silver in the 4×400m relay at the 2022 Asian Games, bronze in the 400m hurdles the same year, and bronze in the 400m hurdles at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships.