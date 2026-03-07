ETV Bharat / state

Women Booked For Cruelty To Puppy In Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam

Ratlam: A shocking incident of cruelty to a street dog has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam. In a video of the horrible episode that went viral on social media, two women were seen tying the puppy dog to a scooter and dragging it mercilessly despite some onlookers shouting to stop the atrocity in the Lalbag Avenue Colony.

The puppy sustained serious injury and was provided treatment by locals. A case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, has been filed against the two women at Ratlam's Industrial Police Station on Friday night, based on the viral video and the complaint of a resident.

The incident took place on Friday. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a local reported that a street dog gave birth to a puppy a few days ago. Growing up, it started creating trouble for the women. To get rid of it, they did this cruel act

Ratlam industrial police station in-charge Satyendra Raghuvanshi said, "A case has been registered against two women based on the video that surfaced on social media of cruelty to a puppy dog in the Lalbag Avenue Colony area. An investigation has been launched into the matter.