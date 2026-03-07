Women Booked For Cruelty To Puppy In Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam
In a video that has gone viral on social media, the two women were seen tying the animal to a scooter and dragging it mercilessly.
March 7, 2026
Ratlam: A shocking incident of cruelty to a street dog has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam. In a video of the horrible episode that went viral on social media, two women were seen tying the puppy dog to a scooter and dragging it mercilessly despite some onlookers shouting to stop the atrocity in the Lalbag Avenue Colony.
The puppy sustained serious injury and was provided treatment by locals. A case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, has been filed against the two women at Ratlam's Industrial Police Station on Friday night, based on the viral video and the complaint of a resident.
The incident took place on Friday. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a local reported that a street dog gave birth to a puppy a few days ago. Growing up, it started creating trouble for the women. To get rid of it, they did this cruel act
Ratlam industrial police station in-charge Satyendra Raghuvanshi said, "A case has been registered against two women based on the video that surfaced on social media of cruelty to a puppy dog in the Lalbag Avenue Colony area. An investigation has been launched into the matter.
In February, a complaint of corruption involving crores of rupees was filed with the Lokayukta regarding the Animal Birth Control (ABC) campaign launched by the Ratlam municipal corporation to control the city's stray dog population.
The then officials of the municipal corporation and the firm that received the sterilisation contract, allegedly sterilised 33,000 dogs and received a payment of approximately Rs 2.58 crore. However, after questions were raised about the matter, a survey conducted by the municipal corporation found that only 2,200 dogs had actually been sterilised, with around 31,000 dogs remaining to be sterilised.
The question being asked is where the remaining 31,000 dogs went, or whether the sterilisation programme was merely an exercise on paper. Following a complaint filed by a Congress councillor, an investigation is being conducted by the Ujjain Lokayukta and the divisional commissioner of Ujjain.
