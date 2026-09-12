ETV Bharat / state

NWR GM Faces Locals' Protest Over Railway Overbridge In Rajasthan's Churu

Churu: General Manager of North Western Railway, Pankaj Sharma, faced protests by women while on a visit to Ratangarh to review implementation of railway projects in the district.

Women from the area sat on the railway track and blocked the General Manager's special train. The women, who were protesting to demand a railway overbridge and temporary opening of a road, sat on the track for approximately 20 minutes.

Parvati Devi and Gyarsi Devi, who were protesting at the spot, said hundreds of people from the area across the railway tracks in Ratangarh had gathered near the station in anticipation of the GM's visit, waiting to speak to him. When the GM failed to reach them and began to leave, the women came onto the railway tracks and blocked the GM's special train. Their grievances were heard by DRM Gaurav Govil.

Parvati and Gyarsi said the railway line divides Ratangarh city into two parts. The railway gate remains closed most of the time even as waterlogging under the bridge often disrupts traffic. Previously, pedestrians used to cross the railway tracks, but now the railway has blocked access to approximately eight wards by placing a net. This requires people to take a detour, so an overbridge should be constructed to ease people's woes, they said.