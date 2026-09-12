NWR GM Faces Locals' Protest Over Railway Overbridge In Rajasthan's Churu
The women, who were protesting to demand a railway overbridge and temporary opening of a road, sat on the track for approximately 20 minutes.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 10:56 PM IST
Churu: General Manager of North Western Railway, Pankaj Sharma, faced protests by women while on a visit to Ratangarh to review implementation of railway projects in the district.
Women from the area sat on the railway track and blocked the General Manager's special train. The women, who were protesting to demand a railway overbridge and temporary opening of a road, sat on the track for approximately 20 minutes.
Parvati Devi and Gyarsi Devi, who were protesting at the spot, said hundreds of people from the area across the railway tracks in Ratangarh had gathered near the station in anticipation of the GM's visit, waiting to speak to him. When the GM failed to reach them and began to leave, the women came onto the railway tracks and blocked the GM's special train. Their grievances were heard by DRM Gaurav Govil.
Parvati and Gyarsi said the railway line divides Ratangarh city into two parts. The railway gate remains closed most of the time even as waterlogging under the bridge often disrupts traffic. Previously, pedestrians used to cross the railway tracks, but now the railway has blocked access to approximately eight wards by placing a net. This requires people to take a detour, so an overbridge should be constructed to ease people's woes, they said.
They said the road should be temporarily opened until the overbridge is completed. The DRM heard the irate locals' concerns and informed the GM who assured of necessary steps following which the women moved away from the tracks allowing the train to depart for Churu.
Earlier, in a media interaction, Sharma stated that he had reviewed various development projects at the station. He noted concerns and suggestions, and that permanent solutions could be found. He said Ratangarh station has been modernized and the new infrastructure will meet the increasing passenger load and the operation of new trains over the next 30 to 40 years.
The GM stated that ramps have been built for differently-abled and elderly passengers. Lifts will also be installed along with stairs on the middle platform, he said.
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