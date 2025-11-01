4 Killed, 12 Injured As Speeding Truck Rams Into Pickup Van In Rajasthan's Phalodi
As per preliminary information, the pickup van was carrying 16 persons including several cotton-picking labourers when it was hit by a speeding truck on NH-11.
Phalodi: At least four persons, including a woman, were killed and 12 others sustained injuries after a pickup van carrying them was hit by a speeding truck on Phalodi-Bikaner National Highway in Rajasthan late on Friday night.
The deceased have been identified as Gopilal (40), driver of the pickup van, Jagdeesh, Teena Lal Singh and Pooja. Police said all victims except the pickup driver are residents of Madhya Pradesh, who come to Phalodi area every year during the cotton-picking season to work as labourers.
The accident took place near Bhadu Bhai Hotel when the truck crashed into the pickup van carrying cotton-picking labourers. The driver of the truck fled the scene before locals could catch him.
Receiving information, police rushed to the spot and launched rescue with the help of locals, passersby and people present at the nearby hotel.
Phalodi Police Station Officer Bhanvararam said the injured were shifted to the district hospital for first aid while those critical were referred to Jodhpur for further treatment.
"A case has been registered in this connection. The truck has been seized. We have launched a manhunt to trace the driver, who is currently absconding," he said.
As per preliminary information, the pickup van was carrying 16 persons, including six women and four minor children, when it was hit by the truck. While two persons died on the spot, other passengers sustained injuries in the accident.
Two of the critically injured persons died on the way while being shifted to MDM Hospital in Jodhpur, police said, adding that others are undergoing treatment in Jodhpur hospital.
"Seven injured were discharged after first aid. Five others are being treated at the hospital. Further investigation is underway," the station officer said.
