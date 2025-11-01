ETV Bharat / state

4 Killed, 12 Injured As Speeding Truck Rams Into Pickup Van In Rajasthan's Phalodi

Phalodi: At least four persons, including a woman, were killed and 12 others sustained injuries after a pickup van carrying them was hit by a speeding truck on Phalodi-Bikaner National Highway in Rajasthan late on Friday night.

The deceased have been identified as Gopilal (40), driver of the pickup van, Jagdeesh, Teena Lal Singh and Pooja. Police said all victims except the pickup driver are residents of Madhya Pradesh, who come to Phalodi area every year during the cotton-picking season to work as labourers.

The accident took place near Bhadu Bhai Hotel when the truck crashed into the pickup van carrying cotton-picking labourers. The driver of the truck fled the scene before locals could catch him.

Receiving information, police rushed to the spot and launched rescue with the help of locals, passersby and people present at the nearby hotel.

Phalodi Police Station Officer Bhanvararam said the injured were shifted to the district hospital for first aid while those critical were referred to Jodhpur for further treatment.