ETV Bharat / state

Woman's Skeletal Remains Found In Locked House In Bengaluru; Police Suspect She Died A Year Ago

The skeletal remains is of a 52-year-old woman who lived in Havanur Layout in Bengaluru ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: In a disturbing incident, the skeletal remains of a 52-year-old woman were found inside a locked house in Havanur Layout under the Bagalgunte police station limits in Bengaluru on Friday, with police suspecting that she may have died nearly a year ago.

The deceased has been identified as Dakshayini (52). Police suspect that her remains had been inside the house for an extended period. The exact circumstances and cause of her death are yet to be established.

The shocking discovery came after neighbours noticed that the door of the house, which had reportedly remained closed for nearly a year, was open at around 8 PM on Friday. Suspecting that someone might have broken into the house, they alerted the police.

Bagalgunte police rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection. They were shocked to find skeletal remains lying inside the bathroom of the house.