Woman's Skeletal Remains Found In Locked House In Bengaluru; Police Suspect She Died A Year Ago
Dakshayini lived alone after her husband died 10 years ago, while their son later died of cancer and her daughter never visits her.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Bengaluru: In a disturbing incident, the skeletal remains of a 52-year-old woman were found inside a locked house in Havanur Layout under the Bagalgunte police station limits in Bengaluru on Friday, with police suspecting that she may have died nearly a year ago.
The deceased has been identified as Dakshayini (52). Police suspect that her remains had been inside the house for an extended period. The exact circumstances and cause of her death are yet to be established.
The shocking discovery came after neighbours noticed that the door of the house, which had reportedly remained closed for nearly a year, was open at around 8 PM on Friday. Suspecting that someone might have broken into the house, they alerted the police.
Bagalgunte police rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection. They were shocked to find skeletal remains lying inside the bathroom of the house.
The remains have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination. Police are awaiting forensic findings to determine the approximate time and cause of death and to establish whether there were any suspicious circumstances surrounding the woman's death.
According to preliminary information, Dakshayini had been living alone for several years. Her husband, Umesh, had died nearly 10 years ago, while their son subsequently died of cancer.
Police said Dakshayini's daughter and son-in-law had reportedly not visited the house for about a year. Investigators are now looking into her family circumstances, the last known movements of the woman and why her death remained unnoticed for such a long period.
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