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'Woman's Severed Hand With Fingers Pleading For Help': Forensic Scientist Recalls Victim's Image A Year After AI Crash

London-bound Air India flight AI-171 crashed into a hostel complex on June 12, 2025, killing 241 people on board and 19 on the ground.

'Woman's Severed Hand With Fingers Pleading For Help': Forensic Scientist Recalls A Year After AI Crash
Debris of Air India Flight AI171 seen at the crash site, in Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12, 2025 (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 11, 2026 at 1:58 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Gandhinagar: A woman's severed hand with fingers locked as if seeking help. This image has been etched in the memory of the H P Sanghvi, director of the Gujarat Directorate of Forensic Sciences in Gandhinagar even one year after the AI-171 crash. He and his team of 38 forensic scientists were tasked into identifying bodies that were beyond recognition.

On June 12, 2025, a London-bound Air India flight crashed into a hostel complex seconds after taking off from Ahmedabad, killing 241 people on board and 19 on the ground. Only one passenger survived.

'Woman's Severed Hand With Fingers Pleading For Help': Forensic Scientist Recalls A Year After AI Crash
Wreckage of Air India Flight AI171 seen lodged in a building at the crash site, in Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12, 2025 (IANS)

The DST team spent sleepless nights, going through the biological samples to identify the victims and examining the shattered electronic devices pulled out from the ashes to extract whatever information they could. At the end of 15 days, the forensic scientists had successfully identified 142 victims.

Sanghvi said that the image of the severed hand is still fresh in his memory. "It looked as if she was pleading for help. Even now, a year later, we can still imagine the terror of the woman in those final moments," said Sanghvi.

'Woman's Severed Hand With Fingers Pleading For Help': Forensic Scientist Recalls A Year After AI Crash
Rescue efforts are underway at the crash site of Air India Flight AI171, in Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12, 2025 (IANS)

Sanghvi said he was informed about the Ahmedabad flight crash through a mobile message during a meeting at the DFS headquarters in Gandhinagar and subsequently a round-the-clock operation ensued.

The DST mobilised DNA experts from laboratories across the state and rushed to secure additional chemical analysis kits and backup machinery. The laboratory received over 180 biological samples, many of which were severely compromised due to extreme heat and rapid burning. It made the extraction of viable tissue a monumental challenge, he said.

'Woman's Severed Hand With Fingers Pleading For Help': Forensic Scientist Recalls A Year After AI Crash
Mortal remains of a victim of the Air India flight AI-171 crash being handed over to their family from Civil Hospital, in Ahmedabad, India, on Sunday, June 15, 2025 (IANS)

"The first samples arrived after midnight, and our teams managed to generate 100 DNA profiles within the first 100 hours," he recalled.

The usable DNAs were isolated from the severely charred tissues that require a delicate, 30-step technical process. They sometimes found that the cellular structures were destroyed due to intense heat and they had to restart the process.

'Woman's Severed Hand With Fingers Pleading For Help': Forensic Scientist Recalls A Year After AI Crash
A team from Air India arrives to assist in the investigation of the tragic Air India flight AI-171 crash that occurred on June 12, in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 15, 2025 (IANS)

To expedite the DNA analysis process, blood samples from victims' relatives were processed using modern technology that can generate a genetic profile in just 90 minutes.

However, the absence of immediate kin came as a hurdle in DNA matching as a 100 percent match is needed to confirm identity. In some cases, extended relatives were only available for comparison and this made the matching process far more complex, Sanghvi explained.

'Woman's Severed Hand With Fingers Pleading For Help': Forensic Scientist Recalls A Year After AI Crash
Airport authorities carry the coffin of late Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma, an Air India cabin crew member who died in the June 12 AI171 crash near Ahmedabad, as her photograph rests atop the casket in a solemn tribute, at Imphal Airport, Imphal on Sunday, June 22, 2025 (IANS)

While DNA teams were busy identifying the victims, the cyber forensics unit was tasked to look for evidences of the crash as well as family photos, videos and last-sent messages from over 200 broken, electronic devices pulled from the wreckage, melted smart phones, cracked laptops, smart watches, and shattered memory cards.

"In the end, they were able to return these digital remnants to the grieving families, handing back the final, living memories of the people they lost," Sanghvi said.

'Woman's Severed Hand With Fingers Pleading For Help': Forensic Scientist Recalls A Year After AI Crash
Family members mourn during the funeral of Ranvir Singh Chawda and his wife Chetna Chawda, who died in the Air India flight crash on June 12, in the Meghaninagar area of Ahmedabad on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 (IANS)

During these two weeks, the DST team had no personal life. A DST member, who was a new mother, would take one hour off to feed her baby and get back to work. Another officer rescheduled his mother’s heart surgery appointment by 10 days to stay at the forefront

Sanghvi said that the disaster taught them important lessons for handling future mass casualty cases.

"A key lesson is the importance of proper coordination between medical personnel and the forensics team to facilitate rapid sampling and reporting," he said.

After one year of AI-171 crash, the scientists continue their work but memories still remain fresh.

Also Read

  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Grieving Families Still Awaiting Answers, Demand Full Black Box Report
  2. 'I Have Questions But No Answers': Patel Family’s Year Of Grief After Air India Crash

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AHMEDABAD FLIGHT CRASH
AI 171
AIR INDIA
ONE YEAR OF AI 171 CRASH
AI 171 CRASH

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