Woman's Quick Thinking Saves 8 Workers From Tragedy At Palamakula Worksite In Telangana
Bharathamma's instinctive bravery averted tragedy in Medak district, halting a driverless tractor moments before it could have plunged workers into a well.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
Palamakula: In a remarkable act of courage and presence of mind, a woman labourer from Palamakula village in Telangana prevented a major tragedy by stopping a runaway tractor moments before it could plunge into a well with several workers nearby.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, while a group of labourers was at work under the Employment Guarantee Scheme. A tractor carrying the workers had been parked on an elevated mound near a gravel pit. After the vehicle stopped, all the workers, including the driver, got out. Suddenly, the tractor began rolling forward uncontrollably toward a nearby agricultural well.
As panic gripped the workers, the tractor driver desperately attempted to stop the vehicle by placing a stone beneath the tyre. However, he lost his life during the attempt. At that critical moment, Bharathamma, standing close to the tractor's engine, acted instinctively.
Recalling the terrifying moments, Bharathamma said, "We all screamed in fear when the tractor started moving. The driver tried to stop it, but the vehicle kept rolling. I suddenly held the brake lever tightly with both hands and pressed it down with all my strength. After moving a little further, the tractor finally stopped."
Her brave action prevented the tractor from falling into the well and saved the lives of eight labourers standing nearby. "Had the tractor not stopped, all of us would have fallen into the well and died. Even now, I do not understand how I managed to stop it," she said emotionally.
Villagers and local residents are praising Bharathamma for her extraordinary courage and quick thinking. While the village mourns the tragic death of the tractor driver, many believe Bharathamma’s fearless act averted an even greater disaster.
The incident has now become a powerful reminder that ordinary people can display extraordinary bravery in moments of crisis.
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