ETV Bharat / state

Woman's Quick Thinking Saves 8 Workers From Tragedy At Palamakula Worksite In Telangana

Palamakula: In a remarkable act of courage and presence of mind, a woman labourer from Palamakula village in Telangana prevented a major tragedy by stopping a runaway tractor moments before it could plunge into a well with several workers nearby.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, while a group of labourers was at work under the Employment Guarantee Scheme. A tractor carrying the workers had been parked on an elevated mound near a gravel pit. After the vehicle stopped, all the workers, including the driver, got out. Suddenly, the tractor began rolling forward uncontrollably toward a nearby agricultural well.

As panic gripped the workers, the tractor driver desperately attempted to stop the vehicle by placing a stone beneath the tyre. However, he lost his life during the attempt. At that critical moment, Bharathamma, standing close to the tractor's engine, acted instinctively.

Recalling the terrifying moments, Bharathamma said, "We all screamed in fear when the tractor started moving. The driver tried to stop it, but the vehicle kept rolling. I suddenly held the brake lever tightly with both hands and pressed it down with all my strength. After moving a little further, the tractor finally stopped."