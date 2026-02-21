ETV Bharat / state

Woman's Decomposed Body Found, Husband Dies In Hospital In Odisha's Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Police on Saturday recovered the decomposed body of a woman from a house at Hanuman Mandirpada in Sanyob village under Brajrajnagar police station of Odisha's ​​Jharsuguda district.

The deceased was identified as Rukmini Bhoi (55). Police also rescued her husband Gobind Bhoi (61) from the house in an unconscious state. Gobind was admitted to the Brajrajnagar Central Hospital where he succumbed.

According to reports, Gobind and Rukmini, had been residing in their home for some time. However, over the last few days, neighbors noticed that the door to their house remained closed, which raised concerns. Rukmini’s sister-in-law, upon learning of the situation, visited the house and made the grim discovery of Rukmini’s lifeless body.