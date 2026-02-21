Woman's Decomposed Body Found, Husband Dies In Hospital In Odisha's Jharsuguda
The circumstances leading to the couple's deaths have not yet been ascertained. Probe is on.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
Jharsuguda: Police on Saturday recovered the decomposed body of a woman from a house at Hanuman Mandirpada in Sanyob village under Brajrajnagar police station of Odisha's Jharsuguda district.
The deceased was identified as Rukmini Bhoi (55). Police also rescued her husband Gobind Bhoi (61) from the house in an unconscious state. Gobind was admitted to the Brajrajnagar Central Hospital where he succumbed.
According to reports, Gobind and Rukmini, had been residing in their home for some time. However, over the last few days, neighbors noticed that the door to their house remained closed, which raised concerns. Rukmini’s sister-in-law, upon learning of the situation, visited the house and made the grim discovery of Rukmini’s lifeless body.
She immediately alerted the local police, who rushed to the spot. Upon arrival, the police personnel found Rukmini’s body and her husband, Gobind, in an unconscious state. Gobind was promptly taken to the hospital for medical treatment, but succumbed to his injuries shortly after.
Police suspect that Rukmini had died a few days earlier, although the exact cause of her death remains unclear. The bodies have been sent to a government hospital for postmortem. A probe has been initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths. A police officer said the report of the postmortem is awaited for further details.
Also Read
Telangana: Woman's Body Kept In Kukatpally Flat For Four Days, Police Intervene