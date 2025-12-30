Woman’s Body Found Stuffed In Suitcase, Dumped In Kaithal Drain
The unidentified woman, believed to be around 25, was found stuffed inside a suitcase after locals noticed dogs dragging it through a drain in Kaithal.
Kaithal (Haryana): The discovery of a young woman’s body stuffed inside a blue suitcase and dumped in a drain here on Tuesday sent shockwaves through the area, prompting a police investigation.
Locals first noticed the suitcase after dogs were seen dragging it along the drain. After a foul smell raised suspicion, residents alerted the police. When the police arrived and pulled the suitcase out, they found the body of a woman believed to be around 25 years old.
According to the police, the woman has not yet been identified. Initial observations suggest the body had been in the water for several days, leading to swelling and visible decomposition. Investigators suspect she may have been murdered elsewhere, placed inside the suitcase, and then thrown into the drain.
There was a mark on the woman’s neck, raising the possibility of strangulation, though police said this would be confirmed only after the post-mortem. A tattoo on one of her hands has also been noted, which may help in identifying her.
The body has been sent to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination. Two dresses were also recovered from inside the suitcase. Police are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace how and when the suitcase was dumped.
Geeta, SHO of Kaithal City Police Station, said further action would be taken after the post-mortem report is received. “If no one comes forward to identify the woman, the body will be kept in the mortuary and later cremated after completing all legal formalities,” she said.