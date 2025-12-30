ETV Bharat / state

Woman’s Body Found Stuffed In Suitcase, Dumped In Kaithal Drain

Kaithal (Haryana): The discovery of a young woman’s body stuffed inside a blue suitcase and dumped in a drain here on Tuesday sent shockwaves through the area, prompting a police investigation.

Locals first noticed the suitcase after dogs were seen dragging it along the drain. After a foul smell raised suspicion, residents alerted the police. When the police arrived and pulled the suitcase out, they found the body of a woman believed to be around 25 years old.

According to the police, the woman has not yet been identified. Initial observations suggest the body had been in the water for several days, leading to swelling and visible decomposition. Investigators suspect she may have been murdered elsewhere, placed inside the suitcase, and then thrown into the drain.