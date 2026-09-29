ETV Bharat / state

Woman's Blind Murder Case Solved In A Fortnight As CCTV Leads Police To Killer Husband

Police arrested a man in Solapur for killing wife, several days since crime after minutely examining hundreds of CCTV footage ( ETV Bharat/Arrangement )

Satara: A fortnight after a woman was found dead in Maharashtra, police have successfully solved the case by arresting the deceased's husband for the crime.

An unidentified woman's body was found within the limits of Rajache Kurle village in Khatav Taluka in Satara district on September 12. Police analysed hundreds of CCTV footage to gather leads. The local Crime Branch and Aundh police eventually apprehended the accused, Rahul Sambhaji Koli, a 40-year old-resident of Mandve, Taluka Malshiras, in Solapur district, who confessed to killing his wife Manisha (36). The accused told police officials that he killed his wife by striking her on the head with a spade, as he "suspected her character". On the morning of September 12, Manisha's body was discovered near 'Zero Point' within the boundaries of Rajache Kurle village in Khatav Taluka. A case was registered at the Aundh Police Station. The investigation posed a significant challenge for the police, as there was no evidence at the crime scene to establish the identity of the deceased. Two separate teams from the Local Crime Branch and the Aundh Police began probing the case as police collected and examined hundreds of CCTV footage clips from various routes surrounding the crime spot and then meticulously pieced together clues by linking the footage.