Woman's Blind Murder Case Solved In A Fortnight As CCTV Leads Police To Killer Husband
The police pieced together and reviewed hundreds of CCTV clips, which eventually led them to the accused.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST
Satara: A fortnight after a woman was found dead in Maharashtra, police have successfully solved the case by arresting the deceased's husband for the crime.
An unidentified woman's body was found within the limits of Rajache Kurle village in Khatav Taluka in Satara district on September 12. Police analysed hundreds of CCTV footage to gather leads. The local Crime Branch and Aundh police eventually apprehended the accused, Rahul Sambhaji Koli, a 40-year old-resident of Mandve, Taluka Malshiras, in Solapur district, who confessed to killing his wife Manisha (36).
The accused told police officials that he killed his wife by striking her on the head with a spade, as he "suspected her character".
On the morning of September 12, Manisha's body was discovered near 'Zero Point' within the boundaries of Rajache Kurle village in Khatav Taluka. A case was registered at the Aundh Police Station.
The investigation posed a significant challenge for the police, as there was no evidence at the crime scene to establish the identity of the deceased.
Two separate teams from the Local Crime Branch and the Aundh Police began probing the case as police collected and examined hundreds of CCTV footage clips from various routes surrounding the crime spot and then meticulously pieced together clues by linking the footage.
Police faced multiple challenges, including the description of the deceased not matching any woman reported missing. Consequently, search teams were dispatched to Satara, Sangli, and Solapur districts, as well as the border areas of Maharashtra and Karnataka. However, police could not get any concrete leads initially.
The police then began piecing together and reviewing hundreds of CCTV clips they had gathered. This helped police finally obtain the registration number of a vehicle that was captured in one of the recordings. Tracing the vehicle to its registered owner, the police team arrived at Mandve taluka Malshiras, in Solapur district, which proved to be the breakthrough in the case.
The police zeroed in on Rahul and immediately took him into custody and began questioning him. Although he initially evaded giving specific answers to the police, he eventually confessed to murdering his wife, whom he had brought to Rajache Kurle (Taluka Khatav). After facing intense police interrogation, he said that he had become suspicious of her character, which drove him to kill her.
Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pingle commended the police teams that were involved in solving the crime despite the initial absence of any evidence or leads.
Assistant Police Inspector Sunil Jankar of the Aundh Police Station stated, "The Local Crime Branch and Aundh Police had been investigating this case. It was a challenge, since the woman’s identity was unknown, and no missing person report had been filed about her. Under these challenging circumstances, the team succeeded in cracking the case through tireless investigation and by tracing leads using CCTV footage."
This investigation was carried out by a team comprising of LCB Police Inspector Vishwajit Ghodke, Aundh Assistant Police Inspector Sunil Jankar, officers Abhijit Yadav, Rohit Farne, Paritosh Datir, Chandrakant Pujari, and Satish Mayekar who were helped by other police personnel.
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