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Woman, Youth Paraded Semi-Naked, Garlanded With Shoes In Jharkhand's Pakur; Probe On

A woman and a youth were allegedly paraded semi-naked over a suspected affair. A case has been registered against five named and several unidentified accused.

Woman, Youth Paraded Semi-Naked, Garlanded With Slippers In Jharkhand's Pakur; Probe On
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 1, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Pakur: A woman and a young man were allegedly assaulted and paraded semi-naked through a village in Jharkhand’s Pakur district after the woman’s husband suspected them of having an affair, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on June 26 in the Amrapara police station area. According to police, the husband allegedly caught his wife with a man from neighbouring Sahibganj district and, along with several villagers, assaulted both of them, they said.

The accused allegedly stripped the woman and the man, forced them to wear garlands made of shoes and paraded them through the village. While some people allegedly assaulted the duo, others recorded videos of the incident.

Police said they came to know about the incident after the video surfaced on social media. A police team reached the village, rescued the woman and the man, and admitted them to a hospital for treatment.

Based on the woman’s complaint, Amrapara Police registered a case against her husband, five named accused and 30-40 unidentified persons. Police said searches are underway to arrest the accused.

Station House Officer (SHO) Anoop Roshan Bhengra said the woman and her husband had been living separately due to personal disputes. “Both the woman and the man are under police protection, and a detailed investigation is underway,” SHO Bhengra said.

Read More

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TAGGED:

PAKUR VIRAL VIDEO
AMRAPARA POLICE CASE
PAKUR ASSAULT INCIDENT
JHARKHAND CRIME
JHARKHAND WOMAN PARADED

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