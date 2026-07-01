ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Youth Paraded Semi-Naked, Garlanded With Shoes In Jharkhand's Pakur; Probe On

Pakur: A woman and a young man were allegedly assaulted and paraded semi-naked through a village in Jharkhand’s Pakur district after the woman’s husband suspected them of having an affair, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on June 26 in the Amrapara police station area. According to police, the husband allegedly caught his wife with a man from neighbouring Sahibganj district and, along with several villagers, assaulted both of them, they said.

The accused allegedly stripped the woman and the man, forced them to wear garlands made of shoes and paraded them through the village. While some people allegedly assaulted the duo, others recorded videos of the incident.

Police said they came to know about the incident after the video surfaced on social media. A police team reached the village, rescued the woman and the man, and admitted them to a hospital for treatment.