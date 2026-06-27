Woman Working At Ayurvedic Shop Shot Dead By Masked Gunmen In Chhattisgarh's Sakti
ccording to police, the attack occurred as the two men wearing masks came riding on a motorcycle and fired upon Purnima Chauhan.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 3:08 AM IST
Sakti: A woman was killed in broad daylight by two unknown masked culprits in Jongra village, which falls within the Sakti Police Station limits of Chhattisgarh. Purnima Chauhan, who was critically injured by the attack, died while receiving medical aid at a government hospital.
According to police, the attack occurred as the two men wearing masks came riding on a motorcycle and fired upon Chauhan. On hearing the sound of gunshots, her family members ran to the location, but the culprits fled from the place.
The family instantly informed the ‘Dial 112’ helpline number, and a team quickly took the injured woman to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur of Sakti, along with other high-ranking police officials and members of the Forensic Science Laboratory, visited the crime scene to collect evidence.
"The victim got married in 2020, but she was living in her maternal house for the last two years. She was working in an Ayurvedic shop. The accused came in a mask riding on the motorcycle and opened fire on her," said Thakur. He further mentioned that the investigation into the case is ongoing, and the police are probing the matter from all possible angles. Police authorities did not disclose the motive behind the crime, but the incident has created panic in the locality. The identification of the fleeing accused is being made by the police.