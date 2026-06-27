ETV Bharat / state

Woman Working At Ayurvedic Shop Shot Dead By Masked Gunmen In Chhattisgarh's Sakti

Sakti: A woman was killed in broad daylight by two unknown masked culprits in Jongra village, which falls within the Sakti Police Station limits of Chhattisgarh. Purnima Chauhan, who was critically injured by the attack, died while receiving medical aid at a government hospital.

According to police, the attack occurred as the two men wearing masks came riding on a motorcycle and fired upon Chauhan. On hearing the sound of gunshots, her family members ran to the location, but the culprits fled from the place.